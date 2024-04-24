Pope Francis reportedly praises pro-abortion Democrat Sen. Warnock for being ‘anchored’ in his ‘faith’

Georgia Sen. Raphael Warnock, a liberal Protestant pastor who promotes homosexual ‘marriage’ and virtually unlimited abortion, said Pope Francis commended him for being ‘grounded in your faith.’

VATICAN CITY (LifeSiteNews) — Pope Francis reportedly praised Georgia Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock, a liberal Protestant pastor and strong supporter of abortion and homosexuality, for remaining “anchored” in his “faith.”

Warnock, who has described himself as a “pro-choice pastor,” has been endorsed by Planned Parenthood, and co-sponsored the so-called “Respect for Marriage Act” that codified homosexual “marriage” in U.S. federal law, met with Francis on Saturday.

As a faith leader in the public square, I was honored to meet @Pontifex at the Vatican over the weekend & pray with him. I appreciated our discussion about the importance of staying grounded in our faith as we engage the political challenges of the day. pic.twitter.com/5PSHgvSfnL — Senator Reverend Raphael Warnock (@SenatorWarnock) April 23, 2024

Warnock recounted in a press release that Francis told him, “you engage politics, but you remain grounded in your faith and anchored in that.”

He said they then discussed how faith informs “perspective on a whole range of issues that we’re dealing with right now in the public square,” including the Russia-Ukraine and Israel-Palestine conflicts.

Warnock and Francis discussed “the need for peace, as well as what it means to be a faith leader operating in the public square,” according to the senator’s press release.

“The thing about Pope Francis is that he centers human dignity, particularly the dignity of the most marginalized members of the human family,” Warnock told MSNBC following his papal visit.

“That is something that I’ve tried to do in my ministry and in my work in the United States Senate,” added the Democratic senator, who supports the murder of unborn children throughout pregnancy and the chemical and surgical mutilation of gender-confused children.

Francis’ lauding of Warnock for being “grounded” in his “faith” defies the senator’s deeply anti-Christian views, which he holds despite serving as a pastor of Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta, the “spiritual home” of Martin Luther King Jr. and his father.

Warnock has co-sponsored the “Women’s Health Protection Act,” which would create a federal “right” to virtually unlimited abortion and nullify state pro-life laws, as LifeSiteNews has reported, as well as the pro-LGBT, pro-abortion “Equality Act.”

A group including the niece of Martin Luther King, Jr., Alveda King, and more than two dozen black pastors wrote to Warnock in 2020 calling on him to reverse his pro-abortion stance, stating, “As a Christian pastor and as a Black leader, you have a duty to denounce the evil of abortion, which kills a disproportionate number of Black children. Your open advocacy of abortion is a scandal to the faith and to the Black community.”

The radical LGBT activist group Human Rights Campaign has also lavished praise on Warnock for being “an unwavering ally of the LGBTQ+ community [sic], as evidenced by his co-sponsorship of the Respect for Marriage Act.”

The senator has also helped introduce a Senate resolution recognizing June as “LGBTQ Pride Month,” declaring that he will “always be an ally of the LGBTQIA+ community [sic].”

Even aside from abortion and homosexual “marriage,” Warnock is a dyed-in-the-wool modern progressive liberal. He is an advocate of “social justice,” including the Marxist Black Lives Matter movement, strong gun control, and “climate change” ideology. In March 2019, he hosted an interfaith meeting on “climate change” at his church featuring failed Democratic presidential candidate and climate activist Al Gore.

As of December 2022, Warnock had voted in line with Democratic President Joe Biden’s stated position 96.5 percent of the time.

When he was asked in 2022 by CBS, “What’s the difference between a political speech and a sermon?” Warnock replied, “For me, I don’t know that there’s much difference.”

