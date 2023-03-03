Pope Francis ramps up attacks on the Latin Mass while pro-LGBT clergy continue to defy Church teaching

IVF was also thrust into the mainstream after heiress to the Hilton hotel fortune Paris Hilton described freezing 20 male embryos in her attempts conceive a girl.

(LifeSiteNews) — On this week’s episode of Faith & Reason, John-Henry Westen, Liz Yore, and Father James Altman discuss Pope Francis’ latest crackdown on traditional religious communities, prelates calling out heretical prelates, and the shocking revelation made by famous socialite Paris Hilton that she has frozen 20 baby boy embryos in her attempts to conceive and give birth to a girl.

Reacting to Bishop Thomas Paprocki’s recent condemnation of Cardinal Robert McElroy’s embracing of “heresy” regarding LGBT sexual ethics and his later comments lamenting the Vatican crackdown on the Latin Mass, Yore said that “there’s been a Teutonic shift in the United States.”

Many bishops and cardinals are reaching the end of their tether, she added, and are clearly “very concerned about the Bergoglio papacy, the upcoming Synod on Synodality, the stacking of the deck of Bergoglio cardinals and, frankly, the destruction of the Latin Mass.”

Building on Yore’s comments, Altman argued that “half the Church is in heresy” but that “the teaching of the Church cannot be changed by anybody.” “You do not have to obey heresy,” he encouraged, “you do not have to obey apostasy” but that truly “we are not being disobedient when we obey God, not these godless men.”

The panel also discussed Father James Martin’s recent call for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to be denied Holy Communion over his support for and part in authorizing the death penalty in his state. Yore noted that Martin uses the contentious issue to confound the matter of pro-abortion politicians, including Nancy Pelosi and Dick Durbin, being denied Holy Communion.

Who but a devil would ban these prayers after Mass — Nick Donnelly (@ProtecttheFaith) August 27, 2021 The attack on the Faith is out in the open, with modernist bishops causing scandal in countless ways: Shutting down the Latin Mass in numerous parishes

Rejecting the Church's teaching on sodomy

Ignoring Vatican cover-ups of abuse by fellow bishops

Celebrating LGBT Masses

Altman shared that since the enactment of Roe v. Wade in 1973, just 1,565 criminals have been executed and contrasted that number with the over 60 million innocent lives lost to abortion over the same period. Westen added that the comparatively small number of criminals executed in the United States since the 1970s also “pales in comparison to the number of children killed in the U.S. alone by IVF.”

IVF was once again thrust into the mainstream after heiress to the Hilton hotel fortune Paris Hilton described freezing 20 male embryos while she hopes to conceive a girl. “She’s going to kill them, keep them on ice forever, which is suspended animation and probably worse than death,” Westen said.

For this and much more, tune in to this week’s episode of Faith & Reason. Have a wonderful weekend!

