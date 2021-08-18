Pope Francis releases video urging people to take COVID jabs, fails to mention their abortion connection

Christ was not mentioned in the video, nor was there any mention of the unethical nature of the abortion-tainted COVID-19 vaccines.

ROME, Italy (LifeSiteNews) – Pope Francis has released a video today urging people around the world to take one of the experimental COVID-19 vaccines, while making no reference of the connection of the vaccines to abortion.

In the 3-minute-long video the Pope said the vaccines bring “hope” of an end to the pandemic and called receiving the vaccine “an act of love.” The video made no mention of Christ.

This is not the first time the Pope has promoted the COVID-19 vaccine. Already back in January, in an interview with Italian television station Canale 5, Pope Francis had opined that “everyone” must take the COVID-19 vaccine:

“I believe that, ethically, everyone should take the vaccine,” he stated back then, before mandating vaccination to all Vatican citizens.

This time, Francis appeared in a promotional video, which was released in Spanish with subtitles available in English, containing not only statements from himself but also from six Latin American Church officials including archbishop Gómez of Los Angeles.

Among some of the most notable statements contained in the video was that of Cardinal Carlos Aguiar Retes of Mexico who called for universal vaccination.

“As we prepare for a better future, as a global, interconnected community. We want to spread hope to all without exception” said the 71-year-old cardinal, adding: “From North to South America, we support vaccination for all.”

Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganó has warned on many occasions that COVID vaccines are being used as an instrument to usher in the globalist agenda known as the “Great Reset” and the creation of a New World Order.

In January, following Pope Francis’ first public endorsement of the COVID-19 vaccine, the former Apostolic Nuncio to the United States, wrote:

“In all of [his] metamorphoses, what has always emerged, alongside his capacity to totally remove himself from his institutional role, is the polyhedric character of the Argentine, who, we now discover, is also the promoter of pharmaceutical companies, a convinced supporter of vaccines and a zealous cheerleader of those who for a year now have been using COVID as a means to control the masses and to impose the Great Reset desired by the World Economic Forum.”

Other statements in the new vaccine promotional video, like that of Cardinal Gregorio Rosa Chavez of El Salvador described vaccination against COVID-19 as a “moral responsibility.”

Cardinal Rodríguez Maradiaga of the Honduras described the COVID-19 vaccines as “the key to a path of personal and universal healing.”

Viganò has likewise previously condemned attempts to present COVID-19 vaccines as having “sacramental value.”

“The rituality of the present pandemic is quite obvious” stated Viganó in a May 2021 interview with Dr. Maike Hickson of LifeSiteNews, “especially in the way they have wanted to give the vaccine a sacramental value, to the point of resorting to priests and bishops – and even the pope himself – to promote it, even preaching that it is indispensable for salvation, identifying it as a ‘moral duty’ for every believer.”

Christ was not mentioned in the video, nor was there any mention of the unethical nature of the abortion-tainted COVID-19 vaccines, almost all of which are either produced or tested using cell lines obtained from electively aborted fetuses during the 1970s and 1980s, a practice condemned by the Catholic Church.

“It is never morally justified to develop a vaccine through the use of cell lines of aborted fetuses” stated His Eminence Cardinal Burke during a powerful address at the virtual Rome Life Forum in May of last year, also noting that “vaccination itself cannot be imposed in a totalitarian manner on citizens.”

In a recent interview with Archbishop Viganó said that COVID vaccines seem to be being used as a means of making people comfortable with the idea of killing of babies for the sake of humanity. He stated:

“…we cannot fail to see how instrumental it [the vaccine] is, precisely in its “mystical” value, to the collective acceptance of human sacrifice as normal and indeed necessary: the most innocent and defenseless creature, the baby in the womb in the third month of gestation, is sacrificed and dismembered in order to extract tissue from his still palpitating body with which to produce a non-cure, a non-vaccine, which not only does not heal from the virus, but in all likelihood causes a greater percentage of death than Covid itself, especially in the elderly or those who are sick.”

