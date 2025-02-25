Pope Francis remains in ‘critical but stationary’ condition, Vatican reports

Pope Francis' condition as of Tuesday evening 'remains critical but stationary,' according to the Vatican. After receiving the Eucharist in the morning, Francis did some work in the afternoon. Doctors are still keeping his prognosis confidential.

The Vatican’s latest update on Francis’ health mentioned that the Pope underwent a follow-up CT scan for his double pneumonia and has had no more “acute respiratory episodes.”

Francis was taken to Gemelli Hospital in Rome on Friday, February 14, for bronchitis, and since then was diagnosed with double pneumonia in what was described as a “complex” medical scenario. The Vatican announced Monday that Francis showed “slight improvement” while noting that his condition remained “critical.” (For full background, see LifeSiteNews’ coverage here.)

