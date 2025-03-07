Pope Francis ‘remains stable in the context of a complex picture’: Holy See Press Office

In line with previous nights this week in a trend that began Monday, Pope Francis will make use of an oxygen mask overnight, while returning to the use of high-flow nasal cannulas during the day.

VATICAN CITY (LifeSiteNews) — Pope Francis was described by the Vatican as remaining “stable” tonight, while the prognosis of his “complex” medical scenario remains reserved.

In brief details shared with the Vatican press corps this evening, the Holy See Press Office stated that Pope Francis “remains stable in the context of a complex picture” today.

MAR 7 evening: @HolySeePress says Pope Francis “remains stable in the context of a complex picture” today – prognosis is still confidential. Today he had “rest, prayer, therapies, including respiratory physiotherapy.” He also spent 20mins in the chapel in his suite, & did some… https://t.co/bbJe4X08OZ pic.twitter.com/T9JGETforQ — Michael Haynes 🇻🇦 (@MLJHaynes) March 7, 2025

As noted Thursday, the customary evening medical bulletin prepared by the doctors and issued via the Press Office is on hiatus until Saturday but the Press Office provided somewhat of an update on the Pope’s day regardless.

Friday saw Francis divide his day between “rest, prayer, therapies, including respiratory physiotherapy.”

He also spent time in the chapel which is in the hospital suite, and attended to certain unspecified work items.

In line with previous nights this week in a trend that began Monday, Francis will make use of an oxygen mask overnight, while returning to the use of high-flow nasal cannulas during the day.

On Thursday night an audio recording of the Pope was played just before the nightly rosary in St. Peter’s Square, in which Francis thanked all present for their prayers for his health.

MAR 6 evening: Vatican tonight plays a brief audio file recording of Pope Francis thanking Catholics for their prayers for him No images or recordings of any kind have previously emerged since his Feb 14 hospitalization Breathing is notably labored Full details on @LifeSite https://t.co/RUu0MSHfBg pic.twitter.com/sMoEjTju2y — Michael Haynes 🇻🇦 (@MLJHaynes) March 6, 2025

His voice was notably strained, indistinct and labored as he delivered a brief message in his native Spanish. “I thank you from the bottom of my heart for your prayers for my health from the Square, I accompany you from here. May God bless you and the Virgin protect you. Thank you.”

The director of the Vatican Press Office, Matteo Bruni, informed journalists today that it was Francis’ own wish to make the recording and for it to be played before the rosary.

“He wanted to thank people for the many prayers they are saying for him and thanks to which he feels ‘carried’ and supported by all the people of God,” Bruni said.

Today marks the third week since Francis was admitted to the Gemelli Hospital in Rome on Friday, February 14 for bronchitis. He was since then diagnosed with double pneumonia in what was described as a “complex” medical scenario, and subsequently a “critical” state. He is now no longer described as being “critical,” though his longer-term diagnosis has not been released.

