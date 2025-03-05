Pope Francis remains ‘stable’ Wednesday, resuming work while using oxygen mask overnight

Pope Francis' condition is reportedly 'stable,' though his prognosis remains 'reserved' as he plans to use an oxygen mask overnight for the second time in a row. Wednesday, March 5 was his 20th consecutive day in the hospital.

Francis “remained stationary” today, wrote the Holy See Press Office in an evening bulletin on the Pope’s health.

He was described as having completed some work in the morning and afternoon, alongside having “planned” use of “high-flow oxygen therapy.”

But for the second time in a row, Francis will use an oxygen mask overnight, according to the Vatican.

The full medical update reads:

The Holy Father remained stationary today as well, without showing any episodes of respiratory failure. As planned, during the day he underwent high-flow oxygen therapy, and during the night we will resume non-invasive mechanical ventilation. The Holy Father increased his respiratory physiotherapy and active motor therapy. He spent the day in an armchair. In consideration of the complexity of his clinical condition, the prognosis remains guarded. This morning, in his private apartment on the 10th floor, the Holy Father participated in the rite of the blessing of the Holy Ashes that were imposed on him by the celebrant, and then he received the Eucharist. Afterwards he dedicated himself to some work activities. During the morning he also called P. Gabriel Romanelli, parish priest of the Holy Family in Gaza. In the afternoon he alternated rest with work.

Vatican sources tonight cautioned that doctors reiterate that they need time to determine the impact of their treatment for his double pneumonia. The pneumonia was described as continuing as expected, though the source – speaking under condition of anonymity due to not being authorized to speak about Francis’ condition – noted that Francis’ “stable” condition was indicative of the doctor’s caution as regards commenting on the efficacy of treatment.

Today is the first day that the Pope has been described as doing “work” since last Thursday. February 28 saw him experience a respiratory crisis during the afternoon – the customary period for his work activities in hospital. Saturday and Sunday passed without any mention of work, and Monday saw him experience two episodes of “acute respiratory failure.”

The Pope was taken to the Gemelli Hospital in Rome on Friday, February 14, for bronchitis, and since then was diagnosed with double pneumonia in what was described as a “complex” medical scenario, and subsequently a “critical” state. He is now no longer described as being “critical,” though his longer-term diagnosis has not been released.

