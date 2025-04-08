Pope Francis replaces Archbishop Naumann with bishop who opposed banning pro-aborts from Communion

Pope Francis accepted the resignation of staunch pro-life Archbishop Naumann and is replacing him with Bishop Shawn McKnight, who opposed a prohibition on Communion for pro-abortion politicians.

KANSAS CITY, Kansas (LifeSiteNews) — Pope Francis accepted the resignation of Kansas City Archbishop Joseph Naumann today and named Bishop Shawn McKnight of Jefferson City as his replacement, according to the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB).

Archbishop Naumann offered his resignation upon turning 75 years old last June, as is customary. His replacement comes shortly after he spent the last few weeks battling against satanists who wanted to host a blasphemous “black mass” in the state capitol building.

“The devil has no power over us,” he wrote in the archdiocesan online media site, The Leaven. “Let us throw the devil back into his natural state of confusion and despair by celebrating the beauty and joy of God’s merciful, faithful love.”

He also celebrated a packed Mass the same day as the sacrilegious event, with around 400 people attending, as previously reported by LifeSiteNews.

The faithful prelate has been an outspoken voice for preborn babies. He previously chaired the USCCB’s Committee on Pro-Life Activities.

While Archbishop Naumann has been a strong opponent of allowing pro-abortion politicians to receive Holy Communion, McKnight has taken a different stance. In 2021, the Jefferson City bishop signed a letter urging the USCCB to halt discussion of prohibiting the Eucharist to pro-abortion self-identified Catholic politicians.

“To change hearts and minds, we cannot merely threaten punishment,” McKnight wrote at the time. “The Holy Father has placed encounter, dialogue, honesty and collaboration at the heart of his approach to public conversation, not confrontation or threats, and he has repeatedly indicated he is not in favor of using the Eucharist as a means to discipline politicians.”

He added that “as bishops enter this dialogue with each other and with elected officials, there must be an openness to learn as well as share their own views.”

That year, McKnight falsely claimed that Catholics have a “moral responsibility” to get the experimental, abortion-tainted COVID shots and directed priests not to grant religious exemption requests for the injections, which have been linked to numerous serious injuries and deaths.

McKnight also caused an uproar on social media when he released guidelines for the reverent celebration of Holy Mass, which included reiterating the USCCB’s opposition to some well-worn but possibly heretical hymns, such as “All Are Welcome.”

The USCCB had previously determined these hymns were “insufficient in sound doctrine or prohibited based on credible accusations of abuse against the composer,” referring to allegations against composers David Haas, Cesáreo Gabarain, and Ed Conlin.

After the backlash last October, he announced the Diocese of Jefferson City would have a year-long “synodal” discussion about music and the liturgy.

The new decree did not ban the 12 hymns that were “insufficient in sound doctrine,” but rather warned against them. The bishop kept the prohibition on hymns by producers who were credibly accused of sexual abuse.

“After publishing the original decree, we received comments and saw reactions online to articles. Seeking to harness the fervor and passion for this topic, Bishop McKnight chose to use this as an opportunity to deepen our community’s appreciation for a consultation that was more synodal,” a spokesman told The Pillar at the time.

“Music is such an important part of who we are as Catholics,” McKnight stated. “The act of singing is intensely personal, helping us to encounter the mystery of Christ and the Church. I am eager to hear from everyone, in a synodal process of deep listening, as we embark on this process together.”

