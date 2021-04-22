Pope Francis speaks at Biden’s climate summit after his name curiously disappears from schedule

LifeSiteNews has been permanently banned on YouTube. Click HERE to sign up to receive emails when we add to our video library.

ROME, Italy, April 22, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) – Pope Francis joined a slew of world leaders speaking at an online international climate activism event Thursday, convened by President Joe Biden, and geared toward “galvanizing efforts by the world’s major economies to reduce emissions during this critical decade.”

The two-day event, dubbed the “Leaders Summit on Climate,” focuses on a number of different topics, “including emissions reductions, finance, innovation and job creation, and resilience and adaptation.”

Pope Francis was slated under the “Investing in Climate Solutions” umbrella, a segment dedicated to emphasizing “the urgent need to scale up climate finance; efforts to increase public finance for mitigation and adaptation in developing countries; and efforts to shift trillions of dollars of private investment to finance the transition to net zero by 2050.”

Although Francis did speak at the event, his name was replaced with “featured speaker” Thursday morning after being named specifically in a schedule of events for the summit, just hours before he was scheduled to appear. Later, his entry was removed entirely.

The Pope’s name has been removed from the program and replaced by unnamed “Featured Speaker.” Awaiting confirmation from @HolySeePress whether he will speak or not: pic.twitter.com/P0P1fVqOT5 — Edward Pentin (@EdwardPentin) April 22, 2021

No details have yet emerged that explain why his name was removed from the U.S. Department of State’s billing of the event.

The Pope previously committed the “Vatican City State … to reducing net emissions to zero by 2050” to the U.N. virtual Climate Ambition summit in December 2020. Furthermore, he promised that the “Holy See is committed to promoting education in integral ecology,” explaining that this means that “(p)olitical and technical measures must be united with an educational process that favors a cultural model of development and sustainability.”

Francis addressed the elites gathered at Biden’s climate summit by referring to the “initiative” as “a happy one,” later calling the convention a “beautiful decision to meet, to move forward and I accompany you.” He remarked that Biden’s climate summit, hailed as America re-entering “the global climate fight,” “puts us on the road … concretely, to take charge of the custody of nature, of this gift that we have received and that we have to heal, to guard and to carry forward.”

Francis noted the summit as being a steppingstone on the “road towards the Glasgow meeting (UN Climate Change Conference),” which he is billed to make an appearance at later in the year.

The Pope emphasized the role played by “the pandemic,” which he said “takes on a much greater significance,” presenting an opportunity for change. “We know that we do not come out of a crisis in the same way: either we come out better or worse.”

“And our concern,” Francis continued, “is to see that the environment is cleaner, purer and preserved. And to take care of nature so that it takes care of us.”

He did not mention Jesus Christ.

Speakers scheduled to appear alongside Francis included the president of the European Council, Charles Michel, the prime minister of Jamaica, Andrew Holness, and New Zealand’s prime minister, Jacinda Ardern.

Biden invited 40 international leaders to attend the event, with figures like U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres, billionaire and U.N. Special Envoy on Climate Ambition and Solutions Michael Bloomberg, and famed population control advocate Bill Gates topping the list. Xi Jinping, president of China, is also billed to speak.

As signaled by Francis, the summit is seen to be a “key milestone on the road to the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) this November in Glasgow,” set to be attended by many of the same world leader and climate activists.

Almost in tandem with his appearance at the “Leaders Summit on Climate,” Francis released a video message marking “Earth Day,” an annual event created “to diversify, educate and activate the environmental movement worldwide.”

The Pope used the opportunity to further the globalist campaign against so-called climate change, imploring world leaders and ordinary citizens to avoid “a path of self-destruction.”

“The adversity we are experiencing with the pandemic, and which we already feel in climate change, must spur us, must push us to innovation, invention, to seek new paths,” the Pope urged.

Francis issued an ominous message, warning that “we don’t have time to wait any longer … It is time to act, we are at the limit.” While “God always forgives,” he said, and “we men forgive from time to time, nature no longer forgives,” anthropomorphising the created world in the process.

The Pope concluded his message in “commemoration of Earth Day,” saying “when this destruction of nature is triggered, it is very difficult to stop it. But we still have time. And we will be more resilient if we work together instead of doing it alone.”

The co-founder of “Earth Day,” Ira Samuel Einhorn, murdered and attempted to compost his girlfriend.

The Pope’s speech to the Biden climate event comes less than a month before the Vatican’s fifth annual “health” conference, which this year will feature vaccine developers, Mormon elders, pro-abortion Chelsea Clinton, population control advocate Jane Goodall, a New Age activist, a prominent UK Muslim scholar, and a pro-abortion American actress known for posing nude. There are only two Catholic clergy listed among the 114 speakers.

