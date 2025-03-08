Pope Francis ‘stable’ and showing ‘slight improvement,’ doctors say

For the first time in over a week, doctors have spoken of an improvement in Pope Francis' condition, though warned about the remaining complex scenario for the Pope.

VATICAN CITY (LifeSiteNews) — The condition of Pope Francis is “stable” and showing “a gradual, slight improvement,” doctors said in the latest medical bulletin issued Saturday.

Continuing a trend of recent days in which Francis has been described as remaining “stable” in his clinical condition, doctors now write that he is improving, albeit slightly, given the number of days since his last medical crisis and his response to their treatment.

Despite this, they have maintained the confidentiality of their prognosis of his health, citing reasons of prudence amid his “complex” medical scenario.

The full medical statement issued from the doctors via the Holy See Press Office tonight reads:

The Holy Father’s clinical condition in recent days has remained stable and, consequently, shows a good response to therapy. There is therefore a gradual, slight improvement. The Holy Father has always remained apyretic. Gas exchange has improved; blood chemistry and blood cell count tests remain stable. In order to record these initial improvements over the next few days, the doctors are prudently maintaining a reserved prognosis. This morning, after receiving Holy Communion, the Holy Father withdrew for prayer in the small chapel of his private apartment, while in the afternoon he alternated rest with work activities.

Explaining the term “gas exchange,” Vatican sources said it referred positively to the intake of oxygen and exhalation of carbon dioxide.

It is the first time since February 27 that the medical bulletin has described Francis as showing signs of an improvement. Since then, he suffered a respiratory crisis February 28, and on March 3 he had two episodes of “acute respiratory failure.”

Earlier today, Vatican sources stated that Francis maintains the practice begun on the night of March 3: of using the oxygen mask at night and then the high-flow nasal cannulas for breathing assistance during the day.

For the fourth week running, Francis will not read his Sunday Angelus tomorrow. Instead, it will be published online as it has been in the last weeks.

On Thursday night, an audio recording of the Pope was played just before the nightly rosary in St. Peter’s Square, in which Francis thanked all present for their prayers for his health. His voice was notably strained in the very brief recording – a recording that Matteo Bruni, director of the Vatican Press Office, said was the Pope’s own decision to make and release.

Francis has now been in hospital for over three weeks after being admitted to Rome’s Gemelli Hospital on February 14 for bronchitis. He was then diagnosed with double pneumonia in what was described as a “complex” medical scenario and subsequently a “critical” state. He is now no longer described as being “critical,” though his longer-term diagnosis has not been released.

