Pope Francis stable with slight improvements two weeks into recovery

VATICAN CITY (LifeSiteNews) — Following his surprise public appearance on Sunday, Pope Francis’ condition continues to be stable with slight improvements, the Vatican has said.

Updating journalists on Tuesday, the Holy See Press Office announced that the Pope’s condition continues much as in previous days: registering slight improvements as he gradually returns to a modicum of his working life.

The statement read:

The situation is unchanged, with the slight improvements we saw on Sunday in terms of motor and respiratory function and his voice. Oxygenation, as already mentioned: high flows are used at night only when required. The situation remains unchanged from the point of view of clinical examinations. Therapies continue, in particular the motor and respiratory ones. Tomorrow the text of the Wednesday catechesis will be released, as in recent weeks.

Since his February 14 hospitalization, Francis has not taken part in any public events and has only been seen twice: his March 23 hospital greeting and discharge back to the Vatican, and his surprise presence in St. Peter’s Square this Sunday.

Sunday saw the Pope use his nasal cannulas for oxygen assistance, with his voice being strained – although not as much as on March 23.

He is based in the second floor of the Casa Santa Marta guesthouse which is his home in the Vatican City State. Those forming the Pope’s inner circle have been keen to observe the doctor’s advice and isolate him from outside contact and mass-attendance events.

In light of this, his appearance on Sunday was both notable and highly surprising.

However, his doctors have now attested that Francis’ recovery is showing many signs of encouragement. “The Holy Father wanted to give us this surprise, to show that he has not only returned to Santa Marta, but has truly returned to his home: among the people,” stated Dr. Sergio Alfieri to Italy’s TG1, following Sunday’s surprise. Alfieri led the Pope’s medical team during his recent 38-day stay at the Gemelli Hospital.

Francis is now beginning to resume some work of a more extensive nature than just signing documents, the Vatican has said. He receives various documents from the Curial offices, speaking by phone “as necessary” and also maintaining regular communication with the Catholic parish in Gaza – something he has done since the October 7 attacks in 2023.

On Monday, he received Vatican Secretary of State Pietro Parolin in an audience – which was the only meeting the Vatican gave any specifics about.

As he continues in this new, developing routine, so also does the Vatican adjust to the change of pace in working life. Fewer audiences with the Pope have necessitated somewhat of a drop in pressure – at least in terms of speeches and addresses given.

But Francis is also returning to work and public appearances quicker than expected, meaning that there will be little time to adjust to one pace before another is set up in turn.

However, given that his doctors called for two months’ convalescence and the Pope is only just over two weeks into this period, there is a long way to go before he could be said to be recovered from his current ailments.

Indeed, the Vatican’s official statements suggest that though his condition is stable, his infections also remain stable and not defeated. At 88, with one-and-a-half lungs, the Pope’s condition is by no means set in stone.

