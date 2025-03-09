Pope Francis still stable on Sunday and continuing therapy, Vatican press office says

Pope Francis continues to use his oxygen mask at night and high-flow nasal cannulas during the day. His day Sunday was marked by a vist from Cardinal Pietro Parolin and Archbishop Edgar Peña Parra.

VATICAN CITY (LifeSiteNews) — Pope Francis remains stable and much the same as on Saturday night, the Holy See Press Office has stated, though a full medical update is not expected until Monday evening.

Tonight’s details do not come as part of a medical bulletin, but as part of a briefing given to the press via the Holy See Press Office. This – like the first such instance on Friday – is due to the doctors deciding not to issue a medical bulletin today, citing the “stable” nature of Francis’ condition.

The Press Office added that when asked, the doctors today said that the details of Saturday evening’s update remained valid for Sunday – namely that Francis was “stable” and showing “a gradual, slight improvement,” though in the midst of a “complex” medical situation.

MAR 9 evening: Pope Francis followed Vatican Curia’s spiritual exercises via video link today, @HolySeePress says. Today he continued “respiratory & motor therapy”; was visited by Cdl Parolin & Abp Pena Parra. Doctors say medical state much like Sat – “stable” in “complex”… https://t.co/ZNQwwPjm38 pic.twitter.com/yu4Zk8y1hZ — Michael Haynes 🇻🇦 (@MLJHaynes) March 9, 2025

Earlier Sunday, the Holy See Press Office informed journalists that Francis received his third – publicized – visit from Cardinal Secretary of State Pietro Parolin and the Substitute for General Affairs of the Secretariat of State, Archbishop Edgar Peña Parra. Their discussion with the Pope included “among other things” updating him about “some situations in the Church and in the world.”

Today Francis also joined in the Roman Curia’s spiritual exercises via a video link, and took part in Mass in the papal apartment in the Gemelli Hospital.

Francis also continued his therapy, “including respiratory and motor therapy.”

The Press Office further added that Francis continues to use his oxygen mask at night, and the high-flow nasal cannulas during the day – thus continuing the pattern that began after his dual respiratory failure and crises on March 3.

The Pope has now been in hospital for over three weeks after being admitted to Rome’s Gemelli Hospital on February 14 for bronchitis. He was then diagnosed with double pneumonia in what was described as a “complex” medical scenario and subsequently a “critical” state. He is now no longer described as being “critical,” though his longer-term diagnosis has not been released.

