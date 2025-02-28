Pope Francis suffers respiratory crisis leading to vomiting, ventilation in sudden deterioration

Pope Francis experienced a sudden decline in his health today after having an attack of bronchospasm, vomiting, and inhalation of vomit. His prognosis remains 'uncertain,' according to a Vatican statement.

In the nightly update issued by the Vatican on Friday, news was spread of a deterioration in the Pope’s health following a respiratory crisis in the afternoon:

This afternoon, after spending the morning alternating between respiratory physiotherapy and prayer in the chapel, the Holy Father suffered an isolated attack of bronchospasm which, however, caused an episode of vomiting with inhalation and a sudden worsening of his respiratory condition. The Holy Father underwent bronchoaspiration and was put on non-invasive mechanical ventilation, with a good response in terms of gas exchange.

Per the statement, Francis “remained alert and oriented, and cooperated with the therapeutic measures.”

Citing today’s setback, the statement noted that the pope’s “prognosis therefore remains uncertain.”

FEB 29 evening: Pope Francis today had a sudden worsening of his health

For the past number of days his prognosis has been kept confidential by the doctors, after he experienced a notable crisis last Saturday before then apparently showing slight improvement in his condition throughout the week. Saturday February 22 saw a notable deterioration in his health, but an improvement began earlier this week following blood transfusions which he received on Sunday.

Earlier today the Pope also received Holy Communion.

Sources had suggested on Monday that the Pope did not have long to live, but it appears that following this diagnosis, the Pope’s health notably and steadily improved.

Official statements have documented him as working while in hospital and a letter issued earlier today from the Pope appears to support this, given its date of February 26.

From February 22 until February 26, the Pope’s doctors described his condition as “critical,” and though they have reported improvements on subsequent days, Vatican sources affirmed Thursday morning that Francis’s condition remained “critical” even though the term was not included in the official statements.

In a February 27 evening statement, the Holy See Press Office said the Pope’s condition “continues to improve.” However, his prognosis is still being withheld from the public, “given the complexity” of his condition and the need for “further days of clinical stability,” they said.

On Thursday he received “high-flow oxygen therapy and ventimask” treatment, along with a “further session of physiotherapy,” which suggests his condition is indeed significantly better than over the weekend.

Francis was taken to the Gemelli Hospital in Rome on Friday, February 14, for bronchitis, and since then was diagnosed with double pneumonia in what was described as a “complex” medical scenario.

It has become the longest hospital stay of his pontificate.

