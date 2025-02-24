Pope Francis has under 72 hours to live: unconfirmed reports

Reports citing 'reliable sources' within Gemelli Hospital are saying Pope Francis has less than 72 hours to live, though they have not been verified by the Vatican, which stated Monday that Francis' condition is still 'critical' but has shown 'slight improvement.'

(LifeSiteNews) — Unconfirmed reports from “reliable sources” in Rome are saying that Pope Francis has less than 72 hours to live.

LifeSiteNews’ Vatican correspondent Michael Haynes has relayed reports citing “reliable sources” at the Gemelli Hospital which say Francis has less than 72 hours to live. The reports have not been verified by Vatican officials.

On Monday, the Vatican stated that Francis’ condition is still “critical” but that he is showing “slight improvement.”

FEB 24: @messainlatino reports reliable sources at the Gemelli Hospital saying Pope Francis has under 72hrs to live Gemelli’s chaplain now urges people to pray with a “hope against all hope” This comes after Francis’ lengthy breathing crisis Sat & ‘mild’ kidney failure Sun https://t.co/Y13T4tEdVa pic.twitter.com/A1HRNefltu — Michael Haynes 🇻🇦 (@MLJHaynes) February 24, 2025

The unconfirmed reports follow updates given Saturday and Sunday which indicated that Francis’ health is in decline, with the 88-year-old requiring blood transfusions, high flows of oxygen and presenting symptoms of mild kidney failure.

Francis was taken to the Gemelli Hospital in Rome Friday, February 14, for bronchitis, and since then was diagnosed with double pneumonia in what was described as a “complex” medical scenario. The Vatican announced Saturday that Francis remains in critical condition and was recently administered a blood transfusion and “high flows” of oxygen. (For full background, see LifeSiteNews’ coverage here.)

