Pope Francis updates Church law on dismissal from religious institutes for sex crimes

ROME (LifeSiteNews) — Pope Francis has issued an apostolic letter which modifies Church law in the area of dismissal from religious institutes, particularly in the context of clerical abuse.
The letter, published Tuesday and entitled Recognitum Librum IV, modifies a sentence from canon 695 of the Code of Canon Law which has to do with dismissals from religious institutes.
The new text of canon 695 with the newly added sections in bold reads:
A religious must be dismissed from the institute for the delicts mentioned in can. 1395, 1397, and 1398, unless in the delicts mentioned in can. 1395 §2-3 and 1398 §1, the superior decides that dismissal is not completely necessary and that correction of the religious, restitution of justice, and reparation of scandal can be resolved sufficiently in another way.
In his letter published in L’Osservatore Romano, Pope Francis explained that the change was brought about to make canon 695 consistent with previous revisions of Book VI of penal law, which lists and classifies crimes against the Sixth Commandment of the Decalogue.
In the new version of Book VI, which was published last year, canon 1395 §2-3 refer to sexual crimes committed in public or by force or abuse of authority and canon 1398 §1 deals with clerical abuse of minors and the use of pornographic images of minors.
The modification ensures that canon 695 now refers to the appropriate sections and crimes of the revised Book VI, which came into force on December 8, 2021.
By all accounts, Bishop Daniel Fernández Torres' diocese of Arecibo in Puerto Rico is flourishing because of his adherence to the perennial teachings of the Church.
But, without any formal proceedings, Bishop Fernández Torres has been summarily 'relieved' of his episcopal duties allegedly because he championed conscience rights in the face of a Church vaccine mandate in Puerto Rico.
To be clear, COVID-19 is a serious disease, oftentimes with debilitating consequences, or worse, for those who contract it.
However, all coronavirus vaccines currently authorized for use in the U.S. and Puerto Rico have been tested on or produced with cell lines of aborted babies. And, the vaccines have been linked to serious side effects, while none has yet completed long-term testing.
Given the complexity of this issue, the Church has determined that getting vaccinated is a matter of personal discernment which each individual must make after informing his or her conscience.
As such, the Church teaches that there is no moral obligation to be vaccinated. Indeed, the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith (CDF), the Church's teaching authority where faith and moral are concerned, issued a statement to that effect in December, 2020.
Specifically, the CDF's, “Note on the Morality of Using Some Anti-COVID-19 Vaccines,” of December 17, 2020, n. 5 states: “At the same time, practical reason makes evident that vaccination is not, as a rule, a moral obligation and that, therefore, it must be voluntary.”
Therefore, it would appear that for simply restating the current teaching of the CDF and for opposing his brother bishops in Puerto Rico on this seminal matter of conscientious objection, Rome is now attempting to "cancel" Bishop Fernández Torres.
This is wrong, unfair and discriminatory!
And, Bishop Fernández Torres is hardly the first bishop to defend Church teaching on conscientious objection on the issue of mandatory vaccination. Both the Colorado and South Dakota bishops' conferences released similar statements, and like Bishop Fernández Torres, they also offered to validate religious exemptions for member of their flock who asked to be exempted from vaccination.
For his part, Bishop Fernández Torres, 57, a staunch defender of life and family, protested his removal as "totally unjust" in a statement released Wednesday (3/9/2022).
The bishop, who led his diocese for nearly 12 years, noted that Pope Francis’ apostolic delegate to Puerto Rico verbally requested that he resign, but said that he refused to do so, as he "did not want to become an accomplice of a totally unjust action."
"No process has been made against me," Bishop Fernández Torres wrote, "nor have I been formally accused of anything, and simply one day the apostolic delegate verbally communicated to me that Rome was asking me to resign."
“A successor of the apostles is now being replaced without even undertaking what would be a due canonical process to remove a parish priest,” the bishop added.
“I was informed that I had committed no crime but that I supposedly ‘had not been obedient to the pope nor had I been in sufficient communion with my brother bishops of Puerto Rico,’” he said. “It was suggested to me that if I resigned from the diocese I would remain at the service of the Church in case at some time I was needed in some other position; an offer that in fact proves my innocence.”
The revisions to Book VI were first commissioned by Pope Benedict XVI with a view to make penal sanctions for sexual crimes more efficient.
This had become necessary in the context of the sexual abuse crisis in the Church. The reforms also introduced new crimes in other areas, including in economic and financial matters.
Back in 2021, Archbishop Filippo Iannone, the president of the Pontifical Council for Legislative Texts, said that there had been an overemphasis on mercy in the previous penal law which had “fed a climate of excessive laxity in the application of criminal law” in the Church.
His sentiments were then shared by Msgr. Markus Graulich, the council’s undersecretary, who said that these changes to Church law were necessary because “in many places, punishments were mentioned only as a possibility, and the whole text gave the impression that it was almost merciless to apply punishments.”