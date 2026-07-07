Pope Leo appoints German bishop who endorsed homosexual ‘blessings,’ claimed sodomy ‘not sinful’

Pope Leo named Bishop Christian Würtz the new ordinary of Eichstätt, though Würtz approved documents of the heretical Synodal Way that denied Catholic teaching on homosexuality and other issues.

(LifeSiteNews) — Pope Leo XIV on Tuesday named Monsignor Christian Würtz, an auxiliary bishop in the Diocese of Freiburg, who has a history of supporting homosexual “blessings” and contradicting the Church’s teaching on homosexuality, as the next bishop of Eichstätt.

Würtz, 55, was among the 38 German bishops in 2023 who voted in favor of a document endorsing “blessings” for homosexual “couples,” as well as for the divorced and “remarried.” Six months earlier, Würtz supported the German Synodal Way’s heterodox “Doctrinal Reassessment of Homosexuality” document, which falsely called homosexual acts “not sinful” and “not intrinsically evil.”

“I am looking forward to my new role,” Würtz said in an official diocesan statement.

“It is a beautiful coincidence that my appointment takes place on the feast day of St. Willibald, the patron saint of the Diocese of Eichstätt. I hope that, with my experience and abilities, I can also contribute to building the Kingdom of God in Eichstätt and walk alongside the people here,” he added. “I thank Pope Leo for the trust he has placed in me and am now looking forward to getting to know the people in the diocese.”

This story is developing…

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