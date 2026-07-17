Pope Leo appoints Irish bishop who said women should lead ‘liturgical celebrations’

(LifeSiteNews) — Pope Leo XIV on Thursday named Bishop Michael Router, who has a history of advocating for women to take on leadership roles in the Church, as the next bishop of Derry, Ireland.

Bishop Router, 61, in a 2024 homily following the Synod on Synodality, praised the Synod’s final report, which showed an openness to allowing women to be “ordained” deacons. He also expressed hope that the Church would allow women to take on more leadership roles in parishes, such as with faith formation and even in “liturgical celebrations.”

Just months later, the then-auxiliary bishop in the Diocese of Armaugh came to the defense of female Episcopal “bishop” Mariann Edgar Budde after she lectured U.S. President Donald Trump with a pro-LGBT sermon the day after his inauguration.

READ: Irish Catholic bishop praises female Episcopal ‘bishop’ who lectured Trump with pro-LGBT sermon

“I am filled with hope that women, who are so vital to the mission, will be given a greater say in the decisions that are taken about all issues within the Church and that the formal Ministry of Catechist will give many women an opportunity to take a leadership role in parishes, in faith formation and in liturgical celebrations,” the bishop said in his homily on the Synod in 2024.

While the statement is vague, Router may have been subtly calling for women’s “ordination,” as priests lead Catholic liturgies.

The Catholic Church teaches that it is impossible for women to validly receive the sacrament of Holy Orders. In his 1994 apostolic letter Ordinatio Sacerdotalis, Pope John Paul II reaffirmed this perennial teaching:

Wherefore, in order that all doubt may be removed regarding a matter of great importance, a matter which pertains to the Church’s divine constitution itself, in virtue of my ministry of confirming the brethren (cf. Lk 22:32) I declare that the Church has no authority whatsoever to confer priestly ordination on women and that this judgment is to be definitively held by all the Church’s faithful.

This story is developing…

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