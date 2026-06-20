Pope Leo approves beatification for priests martyred by Communists, declares US nun ‘venerable’

Servant of God Juan Torres Torres and 19 fellow priests were killed in hatred of the faith in 1936 during the Spanish Civil War.

(LifeSiteNews) — Pope Leo XIV has authorized the Dicastery for the Causes of Saints (DCS) to promulgate decrees recognizing the martyrdom of the Servants of God Juan Torres Torres and 19 priests, his companion martyrs, who were killed by Communist forces.

In addition, the American foundress of a religious order, Mother Mary Teresa Tallon, will be recognized as “venerable.”

Following the Pontiff’s June 18 audience with Cardinal Marcello Semeraro, prefect of the DCS, the Vatican promulgated decrees declaring that Servant of God Juan Torres Torres and 19 fellow priests in the Diocese of Ibiza, Spain, were killed in hatred of the faith in 1936 during the Spanish Civil War. This martyrdom “in odium fide” led to their beatification, the final step before canonization.

“With this beatification, the Church recognizes the witness of those who gave their lives out of fidelity to Christ in the midst of violence and persecution, becoming a living memorial of faith, hope, and reconciliation,” the Diocese of Ibiza said following the beatification of Torres and his companions.

“The Diocese of Ibiza gives thanks to God for the witness of these new blesseds, whose lives continue to illuminate the Church’s path today,” they added.

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S, at 25 the youngest of the martyred clerics, was born in 1912 and ordained a priest in the Diocese of Ibiza in June 1936, during intense anti-Catholic persecution by Communists during the Spanish Civil War. The young priest was known for his humility and generosity.

By that summer, the Communist persecution of the faithful had intensified through acts of violence and desecration, even forcing the diocese to suspend public processions. Between August and September, just months after his ordination, Torres and the 19 other clerics were murdered.

The Diocese of Ibiza, under Monsignor Vicente Juan Segura, opened the diocesan phase of the cause for canonization for Torres and his companions in 2008. This process concluded in 2015, when the cause was forwarded to the then-Congregation for the Causes of Saints, which in 2017 declared the validity of the diocesan process.

The cause’s Positio, an extensive report that includes the statements, testimonies, and details of the candidate’s life, writings, and virtues, was then approved by historical consultants in 2025, before being reviewed by the cardinals and bishops of the DCS this year.

The diocese has advised that the beatification rite will take place sometime this autumn.

The Vatican also recognized the heroic virtues of Sister Mary Teresa Tallon, the American foundress of the Congregation of the Parish Visitors of Mary Immaculate, as reasons to pronounce her”venerable,” the second major step in the canonization process.

Mother Mary Teresa Tallon, a daughter of Irish immigrants, was born Julia Teresa in New York in 1867. From an early age, Julia had a strong desire to belong entirely to God.

Despite her mother’s discouragement, the young girl remained firm in her commitment to a religious vocation from the age of twelve onward. At age 19, she entered the Holy Cross Sisters in South Bend, Indiana, where she remained for 33 years, teaching a variety of subjects in Catholic schools and caring for the sick.

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However, Sister Maria Teresa felt called to create a community dedicated to bringing Christ to the streets and homes, especially those who were uninstructed in the faith or whose faith had lapsed. She would begin this work in New York City on the Feast of the Assumption, August 15, 1920, when she founded the Parish Visitors of Mary Immaculate (PVMI).

Mother Maria Teresa died in 1954, following a prolonged illness. The nun’s life ultimately centered on God and the education and care of those most in need.

“We are so elated and so thankful to God for the great news,” Mother Maria Catherine Iannotti, the general superior of the PVMI, said in response to the news of the order’s founder being declared “venerable.”

“In our hearts, we know that Mother (Maria Teresa) is a saint. We’re just praying that the Church recognizes it by reading through her life and knowing how much she loved God and how much she gave, hoping to fulfill everything He asked of her,” she added.

Mother Maria Teresa was declared a “servant of God” in 2013, prompting Cardinal Timothy Dolan to open her cause for canonization later that year.

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