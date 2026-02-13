Pope Leo blesses ‘Our Lady of the Broken’ statue from Chicago radio host

A devout Catholic revert went with the Canons of St. John Cantius to the Vatican and had his broken statue of Our Lady blessed by Pope Leo XIV.

VATICAN CITY (LifeSiteNews) — Pope Leo XIV recently blessed a “broken Mary” statue brought to him by the superior general of the Canons of St. John Cantius and a former Chicago shock jock radio host turned devout Catholic.

On February 11, Fr. Josh Caswell, SJC, along with Kevin Matthews, met with Pope Leo on the Feast of Our Lady of Lourdes. The Canons Regular of St. John Cantius offer both the Latin Mass and the Novus Ordo, primarily at their titular church in Chicago.

Matthews is a former radio host who later reverted to the Catholic faith. He lost his radio job due to the physical limitations brought on by multiple sclerosis.

As part of his journey home, he recounts finding a broken statue of the Blessed Virgin Mary in a dumpster. He now travels around with the statue, sharing his story of conversion and encouraging people to pray the Rosary.

“During the visit, the Holy Father blessed the image of Our Lady of the Broken,” the Canons of St. John Cantius announced.

“From a dumpster to the Vatican, this image is a powerful reminder that God never discards what the world considers broken,” the religious order wrote on X. “In blessing the statue, the Holy Father affirmed a message of hope for all who feel forgotten, wounded, or without worth.”

Fr. Joshua Caswell, SJC, together with Chicago radio legend Kevin Matthews, met the Holy Father, Pope Leo XIV, on February 11th, the Feast of Our Lady of Lourdes. During the visit, the Holy Father blessed the image of Our Lady of the Broken. From a dumpster to the Vatican, this… pic.twitter.com/e79gWrUsIN — Canons Regular of St. John Cantius (@CanonsRegular) February 12, 2026

A reporter for local WGN news reported on Pope Leo’s specific words.

“How many people – perhaps we ourselves – feel like they are worthless or broken. It is as if their light has been hidden,” the pope said. “Jesus, however, proclaims a God Who will never throw us away, a Father Who cares for our names and our uniqueness.”

Pope Leo has blessed a broken statue of the Virgin Mary found in a dumpster by former Chicago radio host Kevin Matthews. Matthews discovered the statue during a dark time in his life and says its appearance caused him to rediscover his Catholic faith. He saw himself in the… pic.twitter.com/KbibK0lYr1 — Marcus Leshock (@marcusleshock) February 12, 2026

Learn more about Matthews’ inspiring story here.

Share









