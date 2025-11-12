Pope Leo calls for more reverent liturgies that ‘comply with established norms’

Pope Leo XIV says the liturgy must adhere to a 'sobriety' that serves as 'an example for the whole people of God.'

(LifeSiteNews) — Pope Leo XIV called for a renewed reverence for the liturgy, stressing that it should “comply with established norms” which reflect the unity of the entire Church.

His remarks, given Sunday on the Feast of the Dedication of the Basilica of St. John Lateran, cited the Second Vatican Council’s Sacrosanctum Concilium to underscore the importance of celebrating the liturgy with reverence and fidelity.

“The liturgy is ‘the summit toward which the activity of the Church is directed … the source from which all its power flows’,” stated Pope Leo.

“Therefore, care for the liturgy, especially here at the See of Peter, must be such that it can serve as an example for the whole people of God. It must comply with the established norms, be attentive to the different sensibilities of those participating and keep with the principle of wise inculturation.”

The Pope went on to emphasize that the liturgy should preserve the “sobriety” found throughout its tradition, a quality that has nurtured the spiritual growth of countless souls over the centuries.

“At the same time, [the liturgy] must remain faithful to the solemn sobriety typical of the Roman tradition, which can do so much good for the souls of those who actively participate in it,” said Leo.

“Every care should be taken to ensure that the simple beauty of the rites expresses the value of worship for the harmonious growth of the whole Body of the Lord. As Saint Augustine said, ‘beauty is nothing but love, and love is life’.”

Pope Leo had previously addressed reverence in the liturgy during his audience with pilgrims for the Jubilee of Oriental Churches in May, affirming that the Church must rediscover the “sense of mystery” that is so vibrantly expressed in the Eastern Catholic rites.

“The contribution that the Christian East can offer us today is immense,” said Leo.

“We have great need to recover the sense of mystery that remains alive in your liturgies, liturgies that engage the human person in his or her entirety, that sing of the beauty of salvation and evoke a sense of wonder at how God’s majesty embraces our human frailty.”

As more progressive bishops continue to restrict aspects of traditional Catholic liturgies, many Catholics await a ruling from Pope Leo XIV on the future of these traditions, including the Tridentine Mass.

