Pope Leo holds first phone call with Vladimir Putin, urges him to ‘promote peace’

Today's phone call could mark a signal moment in the lengthy and as yet fruitless peace process in Ukraine.

VATICAN CITY (LifeSiteNews) — Pope Leo XIV and Russian President Vladimir Putin had a phone call today, with the Pope asking Putin to “make a gesture that would promote peace,” while emphasizing dialogue.

Earlier today Russian news outlets reported that Leo and Putin had spoken by phone, but it was not until a little after 9pm Rome time that the Holy See Press Office confirmed the news.

A statement issued by the Vatican read:

During the phone call, in addition to matters of mutual interest, special attention was paid to the situation in Ukraine and peace. The Pope made an appeal for Russia to make a gesture that would promote peace, stressed the importance of dialogue for the realization of positive contacts between the parties and seek solutions to the conflict. The humanitarian situation was discussed, the need to facilitate aid where needed, ongoing efforts to exchange prisoners and the value of Cardinal Zuppi’s work in this regard. Pope Leo referred to Patriarch Kirill, thanking him for the good wishes he received at the beginning of his pontificate, and emphasized how common Christian values can be a light to help seek peace, defend life and seek genuine religious freedom.

In his first address to the world and the Church on his first Sunday appearance after the election, Pope Leo called for an end to global conflicts. “Never again war,” he urged, citing the conflicts in Ukraine, Gaza, and Pakistan by name.

In recent days, Italy’s Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni attested that the Pope had expressed a willingness to offer the Vatican as a place for potential peace talks between Ukraine and Russia.

Meloni’s claim came in addition to that made by US President Donald Trump the day after Pope Leo’s inaugural Mass, when he declared that the Vatican has “stated it would be very interested in hosting” peace negotiations between Russia and Ukraine. Trump added that such negotiations would start “immediately.”



The Vatican did not comment on either claim, and since then, Russian sources have been quoted by Reuters as rejecting the Vatican as a possible location.

“The Vatican definitely is not seen in Russia as a serious force capable of resolving such a complex conflict,” the source was quoted as saying. Reuters described the source as a “senior Russian source acquainted with top-level Kremlin thinking” who spoke on condition of anonymity.

Putin had already sent greetings to the newly elected Pope Leo but their phone call today is the first major communication the pair have had, and marks a notable event in the delicate and as yet fruitless peace talks regarding the country’s ongoing conflict with Ukraine.

Certain Russian outlets reported that Leo’s predecessor Pope Francis talked with Putin every March to commemorate the month Francis ascended to the papal throne in 2013.

Putin did not meet with Francis since 2021, and Francis often called for prayers for “martyred Ukraine” in his addresses, while at the same time ruffling feathers in Western nations for their contribution to the ongoing conflict, accusing NATO of “barking at Russia’s gate.”

Asked to comment on Putin’s motives, Francis said in 2022 he had “no way of telling whether his rage has been provoked” but that his actions may have been “facilitated by the West’s attitude.”

With Russia reportedly keen to retaliate against Ukraine’s recent heavy drone strike, it remains to be seen what efficacy today’s call will have in the larger mission for peace.

