Pope Leo praises Amoris Laetitia, asks for ‘courage to persevere on this path’

'Amoris Laetitia offers valuable teachings that we must continue to examine today,' Pope Leo wrote in a message celebrating the tenth anniversary of the document.

VATICAN CITY (LifeSiteNews) — Pope Leo XIV has praised Amoris Laetitia as a guiding text for the Church.

On March 19, Pope Leo issued a message marking the tenth anniversary of Amoris Laetitia, in which he described Francis’ post-synodal apostolic exhortation as a “luminous message of hope” and confirmed its central role in contemporary teaching on marriage and the family.

He also announced that he has convened the presidents of episcopal conferences worldwide for an extraordinary meeting in October 2026 to pursue further “synodal discernment” on family issues.

“On 19 March 2016, Pope Francis offered the universal Church a luminous message of hope regarding conjugal love and family life,” Pope Leo wrote. “On this tenth anniversary, we give thanks to the Lord for the stimulus that has encouraged reflection and pastoral conversion in the Church, and ask God for the courage to persevere on this path.”

In his message, the Pope explicitly placed Amoris Laetitia alongside Familiaris Consortio issued by John Paul II. “Since the Council, the two Apostolic Exhortations, Familiaris Consortio – issued by Saint John Paul II in 1981 – and Amoris Laetitia, have both strengthened the Church’s doctrinal and pastoral commitment to the service of young people, married couples and families.”

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Pope Leo recalled Francis’ insistence on “mutual listening” within the People of God, particularly the need to engage directly with families. He also remembered that “Pope Francis affirmed the need for new pastoral methods, … overcoming a reductive conception of the norm.”

“Amoris Laetitia offers valuable teachings that we must continue to examine today,” the Pope wrote. For this reason, Leo XIV declared that he has decided to convene the presidents of all episcopal conferences.

“In light of the changes that continue to impact families,” Leo explained, “I have decided to convene the presidents of the Episcopal Conferences from around the world in October 2026, in an effort to proceed, in mutual listening, to a synodal discernment on the steps to be taken in order to proclaim the Gospel to families today, in light of Amoris Laetitia and taking into account what is currently being done in the local Churches.”

The text does not specify whether the participants will represent regional, national, or continental episcopal conferences – or all of these.

The decision to convene all the bishops and to discuss family pastoral care with them is in continuity with Pope Leo’s strongly collegial, almost parliamentary approach to governing the Church. Pope Leo has already announced his intention to convene regular consistories in order to discuss and decide together with the cardinals on matters such as liturgy, synodality, mission, and the nature of jurisdiction.

The comparison between John Paul II’s exhortation and Francis’ appears strongly ideological. In Familiaris Consortio, John Paul II provided pastoral guidelines regarding irregular situations. Referring to civil marriages contracted by Catholics, the Pope taught that “this situation is not acceptable to the Church” and urged bishops “to make these people understand the need for consistency between their choice of life and the faith that they profess.”

When speaking instead of couples who are separated or divorced but not remarried, the Pope called on the Church “to support such people more than ever … so that they can preserve their fidelity even in their difficult situation.” Divorced persons, in particular, “being well aware that the valid marriage bond is indissoluble, refrain from becoming involved in a new union and devote themselves solely to carrying out their family duties and the responsibilities of Christian life.”

As for divorced and remarried Catholics, John Paul II spoke explicitly of an “evil that is affecting more and more Catholics as well,” a problem that “must be faced with resolution and without delay.”

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“The Church reaffirms her practice, which is based upon Sacred Scripture, of not admitting to Eucharistic Communion divorced persons who have remarried,” John Paul II wrote.

On the contrary, Amoris Laetitia says – contradicting John Paul II and many others – that “it can no longer simply be said that all those in any irregular situation are living in a state of mortal sin and are deprived of sanctifying grace. More is involved here than mere ignorance of the rule.”

This thesis is undeniably heterodox and probably – together with Dignitas infinita – the most problematic one put forward by Francis. Furthermore, Francis’ admission of the possibility of giving Communion to divorced and remarried Catholics was not only implicitly suggested in the document itself, but explicitly confirmed by Francis on September 5, 2016, in a letter responding to the bishops of the Buenos Aires pastoral region. “There are no other interpretations,” he stated.

Later, on October 2, 2023, the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith answered a series of questions submitted by Cardinal Dominik Duka, confirming that Amoris Laetitia has to be considered – via a rescript of the Secretariat of State – as “authentic magisterium.” If accepted, this apostolic exhortation would place in crisis not only the Church’s perennial doctrine on Marriage, but also its teaching on the Eucharist and confession.

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