Pope Leo says he didn’t pray at mosque because he prefers to pray ‘in a Catholic church’ with Eucharist

CASTEL GANDOLFO, Italy (LifeSiteNews) — Pope Leo XIV has revealed that he did not pray inside an Istanbul mosque because he prefers to pray in Catholic churches in the presence of the Holy Eucharist.

During a December 10 media scrum in Castel Gandolfo, a reporter questioned Leo regarding his decision not to pray inside the Blue Mosque in Istanbul, during his first major international trip to Turkey last week.

“Who said that I didn’t pray?” Leo responded with a smile. “And perhaps I am praying even now.”

“In fact, I prefer to pray in a Catholic church, in the presence of the Most Blessed Sacrament,” Leo continued, noting that he found the reaction to his decision “curious.”

Leo’s refusal to pray inside the mosque sent shockwaves as it broke recent precedent and seemed to confuse Vatican officials, who quickly issued a statement saying that Leo did the tour through the mosque “in a spirit of reflection and listening, with deep respect for the place and for the faith of those who gather there in prayer.”

During his visit to the historic mosque, Leo removed his shoes according to Islamic custom, walking through the building in white socks. However, when Imam Askin Musa Tunca asked the Roman Pontiff if he would like to say a silent prayer, he refused, saying he preferred to just visit the mosque.

Leo’s decision broke with precedent from his two predecessors. Pope Benedict XVI had engaged in a moment of silent “recollection” when visiting in 2006, and Pope Francis conducted a “sincere prayer” in the mosque after inviting the mufti to pray with him during his 2014 visit, calling himself a “pilgrim.”

In the Catechism, the Catholic Church allows private prayer in a non-Catholic place of worship but forbids participating in the actual liturgical or ritual prayer of another religion.

However, Catholic clergy praying inside another religion’s place of worship can be a cause of scandal for others as it suggests that the building holds a religious significance. In reality, mosques and other places of worship may have historical significance, but only Catholic churches are spiritually important for Catholics as they hold the true presence of Christ in the Eucharist.

