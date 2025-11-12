Pope Leo to meet with Hollywood actors, directors at Vatican on Saturday

Pope Leo XIV will host about 35 Hollywood stars and directors for a Jubilee dialogue on cinema and human values at the Apostolic Palace on November 15.

VATICAN CITY (LifeSiteNews) — Pope Leo XIV is scheduled to meet with Hollywood stars and directors at the Vatican on Saturday.

In a November 10 press release, the Holy See Press Office announced that around three dozen Hollywood movie stars and directors will be hosted at the Apostolic Palace in Vatican City by Pope Leo on November 15.

“Pope Leo XIV has expressed his desire to deepen dialogue with the World of Cinema, and in particular with actors and directors, exploring the possibilities that artistic creativity offers to the mission of the Church and the promotion of human values,” the Vatican declared.

The delegation has been invited by the Dicastery for Culture and Education during the Ordinary Jubilee of 2025. According to the press release, the visit, titled “The World of Cinema: A Journey of Beauty and Truth,” is “part of the Jubilee initiatives aimed at fostering dialogue between the Church and the arts.”

The visitors, many of whom hold anti-Catholic beliefs, are different than those usually granted private audiences. The papal invitation mimics those of Pope Francis to comedians like Conan O’Brien, Stephen Colbert, and Jimmy Fallon in June 2024.

Among the guests are Hollywood stars Cate Blanchett, Chris Pine, and Adam Scott.

Oscar-winning directors Spike Lee, George Miller, and Gus Van Sant will also join the audience.

Ahead of the meeting, Pope Leo shared some of his favorite films: It’s a Wonderful Life (1946) by Frank Capra; The Sound of Music (1965) by Robert Wise; Ordinary People (1980) by Robert Redford; and Life Is Beautiful (1997) by Roberto Benigni.

Share











