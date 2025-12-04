Pope Leo urges Christians to ‘be less fearful’ of Islam, encourages ‘dialogue’ with Muslims

'One of the values of this trip is precisely to raise the world’s attention to the possibility that dialogue and friendship between Muslims and Christians is possible,' Leo stated.

(LifeSiteNews) — Pope Leo XIV has spoken warmly about the relationship between Muslims and Christians and downplaying fears of Islamization.

During his recent international trip to Turkey and Lebanon, the Pope gave a speech at an interfaith meeting held at Martyrs’ Square in Beirut.

“Dear friends, your presence here today, in this extraordinary place where minarets and bell towers stand side by side, yet both soar toward the heavens, testifies to the enduring faith of this land and the persistent dedication of its people to the one God,” Leo said, speaking about the relationship of Christianity and Islam in the country.

“Here in this beloved land,” the Pope continued, “may every bell toll, every adhān [Islamic call to prayer], every call to prayer blend into a single, soaring hymn – not only to glorify the merciful Creator of heaven and earth, but also to lift a heartfelt prayer for the divine gift of peace.”

On the flight back to Rome, the Roman Pontiff gave a press conference, in which a reporter asked him about the perceived threat of Islam to the Christian identity of the West.

“All of the conversations that I had during my time, both in Türkiye and Lebanon, including with many Muslims, was precisely concentrated on the topic of peace and respect for people of different religions,” Leo stated.

“I know that, as a matter of fact, that has not always been the case,” he said, likely referring to past Islamic invasions of Christian Europe.

“I know that in Europe there are many times fears that are present but oftentimes generated by people who are against immigration and trying to keep out people who may be from another country, another religion, another race,” the Pope continued.

“And in that sense, I would say that we all need to work together. One of the values of this trip is precisely to raise the world’s attention to the possibility that dialogue and friendship between Muslims and Christians is possible.”

“I think one of the great lessons that Lebanon can teach to the world is precisely showing a land where Islam and Christianity are both present and are respected and that there is a possibility to live together to be friends,” he stated.

“I think those are lessons that would be important also to be heard in Europe or North America. We should perhaps be a little less fearful and look for ways of promoting authentic dialogue and respect,” he concluded.

Bishop Marian Eleganti, speaking exclusively at the Rome Life Forum on December 4, criticized the Pope for his “naïve” remarks.

The Swiss bishop stressed that Muslims do not worship the same God as Christians, but instead, quoting Psalm 95, he said that all the pagan gods are demons.

“Muslims teach that God has no son. Where is the same God? It is impossible – it is such a contradiction,” he stated, adding that the Pope portrayed “a naïve relationship with Islam.”

According to OpenDoors’ World Watch List of Christian persecution, the most common reason for Christian persecution is “Islamic oppression.” In 31 of the 50 countries where Christians face the most persecution, Islam is the main reason. Christians face varying levels of oppression and persecution in almost every Muslim-majority country in the world.

READ: Trump addresses Christian persecution in Nigeria with warning to ‘wipe out’ Islamists

