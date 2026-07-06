Pope Leo welcomes migrants to Europe while Vatican keeps fortress-like borders

(LifeSiteNews) — Images of Pope Leo XIV welcoming African migrants to Europe has sparked outrage, as some accuse the Pontiff of encouraging the weakening of western nations while maintaining Vatican City as an impenetrable fortress that threatens illegal migrants with huge fines and lengthy prison sentences.

In a widely viewed video posted by EWTN, the Pope can be seen greeting a large group of migrants who had just made their way by boat to the Sicilian Island of Lampedusa. He also prayed at a cemetery there for migrants who died making the perilous journey.

The viral video has been seen over 1.1 million times while triggering nearly 2,000 mostly negative comments because of the Vatican’s longstanding hypocrisy on migration and open borders.

“The Church’s silence regarding the threats European Christians face is already deafening. Combining it with telling Europeans that they must do more to ‘integrate and protect migrants’, is adding insult to injury,” declared Eva Vlaardingerbroek, conservative European commentator and founder of the Save Europe Act, responding to the video.

“The Pope’s decision to do this now, right as Europe is witnessing yet another wave of murders of its citizens by migrants (think of Louis, Christian, Henry, and the countless others) cannot be dismissed as a mere public relations blunder,” wrote Vlaardingerbroek.

Louis, Christian, Henry and the “countless others” she refers to are young people who were recently brutally murdered or sexually assaulted by migrants amid western Europe’s suicidal policies favoring migrants over native-born citizens.

“It is a painful slap in the face of the Christian native peoples of Europe and all those who lost their children and loved ones as a result of mass migration,” said Vlaardingerbroek.

“Where is the Church’s charity and compassion toward them?” she asked. “Why do we not hear a word about the attacks on Europe’s Churches and Christian communities? Why do we not hear a word about the millions of Europeans who are unsafe and estranged, fast becoming a minority in their own homelands?”

“As a new Catholic, I have generally tried to refrain from critiquing the Pope, for we do not lightly challenge the father. This, however, is not a matter of dogma or infallible teaching,” she continued. “The Pope has chosen to make a political and pastoral statement on migration, and on such prudential questions the faithful may legitimately form and express their own judgment.

“My opinion on this is clear: Europe does not have a moral obligation to house the entire world, especially not when it comes at the cost of civilizational destruction,” she concluded.

I cannot remain silent on this. The Pope’s decision to do this now, right as Europe is witnessing yet another wave of murders of its citizens by migrants (think of Louis, Christian, Henry, and the countless others) cannot be dismissed as a mere public relations blunder. It is a… — Eva Vlaardingerbroek (@EvaVlaar) July 6, 2026

A 2024 decree issued by the President of the Pontifical Commission for Vatican City State announced severe penalties regarding unauthorized entry into the territory of Vatican City State.”

“Any person who enters the territory of Vatican City State by means of violence, threat, or deception shall be punished by imprisonment for a term of one to four years and a fine of €10,000.00 to €25,000.00,” states the decree.

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