Pope Leo will not overturn Francis’ Latin Mass restrictions: Cardinal Roche

The Vatican’s liturgy head said Pope Leo XIV will maintain the provisions of ‘Traditionis Custodes’ and will not return to the broader Latin Mass permissions established by Pope Benedict XVI.

VATICAN CITY (LifeSiteNews) — Cardinal Arthur Roche said in a new interview that Pope Leo will not restore freedoms for the Traditional Latin Mass extended under Pope Benedict XVI.

On July 29, British Catholic weekly The Tablet published an interview with Roche, prefect of the Dicastery for Divine Worship and the Discipline of the Sacraments, who stated that Pope Leo XIV will maintain the liturgical policy established by Pope Francis via Traditionis Custodes and will not restore the wider permissions for the Traditional Latin Mass introduced by Pope Benedict XVI, through his motu proprio Summorum Pontificum.

“[Liturgy] is a very important area because the Eucharist is the sacrament of unity.… So, if it begins to divide us, there is something seriously amiss,” Roche said. “But no, Pope Leo is not going to change Traditionis Custodes, and he’s not going back to Summorum Pontificum.”

During the interview, Roche described conversations he had with groups tied to the Traditional Latin Mass. According to Roche, he asked them what their complaint is when, in his view, Francis had already permitted celebrations under the existing norms.

“When I meet with groups who want the antecedent liturgy, and I say: ‘Well, the Holy Father has given you that, so what’s the problem?’ they can’t answer,” Roche said. “But then they go away and say, ‘We’re still being persecuted!’”

READ: Bishop attacks Latin Mass, says ‘only’ Novus Ordo is compatible with Synodal Church

The cardinal continued: “In what way persecuted? Why is the band still playing a tune that is discordant with the life of the Church?”

In a separate portion of the interview, Roche also criticized hostilities directed toward Church authorities, asking, “Can you honestly say you are Catholic when you write such hateful things about people, and about the Church?”

Roche nevertheless rejected the suggestion that Catholics who grew up attending the Traditional Latin Mass had practiced their faith incorrectly. Asked whether an elderly woman formed by the Tridentine Mass should conclude that her earlier religious life had been wrong, Roche answered unequivocally: “No.”

Instead, he argued that the reforms following the Second Vatican Council were intended to prepare the Church for a more missionary role. As part of that renewal, he said, the faithful are now nourished differently through the liturgy, particularly because of a supposedly expanded use of Sacred Scripture.

“The abundant diet of Scripture that is now given through the celebration of the Mass and the sacraments is something that wasn’t available to us before, but it is now,” Roche claimed.

Roche also contrasted the theological emphases of the older and newer forms of the Roman Rite. He said that the Tridentine liturgy places greater emphasis on the priest acting on behalf of the congregation, whereas the reformed liturgy highlights the participation of the baptized faithful alongside the priest who presides.

“When the Mass is being celebrated, because the baptised people are a priestly people, they too are celebrating with the priest,” he said.

Throughout the interview, Roche repeatedly returned to the theme of ecclesial unity, presenting it as the principal criterion guiding liturgical discipline. Roche told journalist Maggie Fergusson that the Eucharist is “the place where we should all be able to be together.”

READ: Bishop to offer pro-LGBT Masses, ‘listening’ sessions at Catholic parishes in Rhode Island

Share









