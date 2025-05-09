Pope Leo XIV asks Vatican curial leaders to temporarily remain in place

The newly elected Pope will take some time to decide on his curial leaders, while his installation Masses will be held later this month.

VATICAN CITY (LifeSiteNews) — In an expected move, Pope Leo XIV has asked all heads and members of the Roman Curia to “provisionally” continue in their former duties while he takes time to decide upon more definitive appointments.

In a communication issued via the Holy See Press Office, the first decision of the newly elected Pope was made known to the Church. The note read:

His Holiness Leo XIV has expressed his wish that the Heads and Members of the Institutions of the Roman Curia, as well as the Secretaries and the President of the Pontifical Commission for Vatican City State, continue provisionally in their respective offices until further notice. The Holy Father wishes to reserve a period of time for reflection, prayer, and dialogue before making any definitive appointments or confirmations.

Such a move is not unexpected for a new pontiff, especially for one such as Leo XIV, who is a relative newcomer to the Roman Curia compared to others who have been established in the Curia for many years.

While still a bishop, Leo was appointed as prefect of the Dicastery for Bishops in January 2023.

Prior roles in the Roman Curia for him had been as a member of the Congregation for Clergy as of July 2019 and a member of the Congregation for Bishops as of November 2020, becoming a rare non-cardinal member of the latter congregation. However, these duties were secondary to his daily charge as Bishop of Chiclayo, a position he held until being appointed as prefect of the Dicastery for Bishops.

Leo XIV’s next public engagement as Roman Pontiff and the 266th successor of St. Peter will be on Sunday, when he will deliver the customary Sunday Regina Caeli address.

However, given this is to be his first such address, the new Pope will issue it from the Vatican loggia on which he appeared last night, rather than from the window of the papal apartments as is customary on a weekly basis.

On Monday morning he is due to hold a large audience with members of the media in the Paul VI Hall.

Further details issued from the Prefecture of the Pontifical Household also itemize certain events on the new Pope’s calendar.

Notably, the formal ceremony for him to take possession of the Lateran Basilica – which is the Pope’s own basilica – is to take place on May 25.

His Mass to mark the beginning of his pontificate will be held on May 18:

May 10, Saturday meeting with the cardinals.

May 11, Sunday, central loggia of St. Peter’s Basilica: Regina Caeli address.

address. May 12, Monday, meeting with members of the international press.

May 16, Friday Diplomatic Corps (Heads of Mission).

May 18, Sunday, 10:00 a.m., St. Peter’s Square: Mass for the beginning of the pontificate.

May 20, Tuesday, taking possession of the Papal Basilica of St. Paul Outside the Walls.

May 21, Wednesday, first General Audience.

May 24, Saturday, meeting with the Roman Curia and Vatican City State employees.

May 25, Sunday, Regina Caeli, taking possession of the Papal Basilicas of St. John Lateran and St. Mary Major.

Messages of congratulations have been coming in to the Holy See from across the world, from Catholic clergy and from political leaders.

Some commentators have expressed strong criticism of the new Pope, while others have highlighted positive aspects of his choice of regnal name and decision to wear the traditional papal garb in contrast to Pope Francis.

Catholics are invited to remember the new Pope in prayer especially at this time, as the cardinals have requested.

