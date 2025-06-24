Pope Leo XIV ‘deeply saddened’ over Islamic suicide bombing at Orthodox church in Syria

Pope Leo XIV sent a telegram to the victims of an Islamic suicide bombing at an Orthodox church in Syria on Sunday, expressing his grief and ‘heartfelt solidarity’ with the Christians affected.

VATICAN CITY (LifeSiteNews) — Pope Leo XIV released a telegram Tuesday responding to this week’s Islamic suicide bombing at an Orthodox church in Damascus, expressing his “deep sadness” and “heartfelt solidarity” with everyone affected by the tragic attack and calling for peace in the wartorn country.

The pontiff’s June 24 telegram offered his condolences for the significant loss of life caused by the suicide bombing at the Greek Orthodox Church of St. Elias in Damascus over the weekend and offered his prayers for the repose of the victims’ souls, the recovery of all wounded in the attack and those mourning the loss of loved ones, and finally for peace and healing throughout the nation, per Vatican News. The June 22 attack was carried out by Islamic suicide bombers during a Sunday evening Divine Liturgy, taking the lives of over 20 congregants, injuring over 50, and devastating the church’s interior.

“His Holiness Pope Leo XIV was deeply saddened to learn of the loss of life and destruction caused by the attack on the Greek Orthodox church of Mar Elias in in Damascus, and he expresses his heartfelt solidarity with all those effected by this tragedy,” the telegram, signed by Vatican Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin, read.

“In commending the souls of the deceased to the loving mercy of our Heavenly Father, His Holiness likewise prays for those who mourn their loss, for the recovery of the injured, and invokes the Almighty’s gifts of consolation, healing, and peace upon the nation,” the telegram continued.

The attack is believed to have been carried out by men linked to the Islamic State (ISIS) and – as attested to by Reuters and by eyewitnesses to the attack – was the work of two attackers. One man is reported as having shot at worshippers inside, while the second is understood to have detonated the suicide vest he was wearing.

At the time of the attack, there were around 200 people attending the Divine Liturgy.

Other Catholic leaders, including those in Jerusalem, have made similar statements condemning the attack:

There is no justification – religious, moral, or rational – for the slaughter of innocents, least of all in a sacred space. Such violence under the guise of faith is a grave perversion of all that is holy. This is an act of unspeakable evil – a crime against humanity and a sin before God.

The Greek Orthodox Patriarchate of Antioch also strongly condemned the attack and demanded accountability from the authorities to “assume full responsibility for what has happened and continues to happen in terms of violation against the sanctity of churches, and to ensure the protection of all citizens.”

The patriarchate further emphasized its adherence to Christianity in spite of the attacks:

We offer our prayers for the repose of the souls of the martyrs, for the healing of the wounded, and for the consolation of our grieving faithful. We reaffirm our unwavering commitment to our faith and, through that steadfastness, our rejection of all fear and intimidation. We beseech Christ our God to guide the ship of our salvation through the storms of this world, He who is blessed forever.

Many Christians in Damascus responded to the bombing by courageously marching along the streets carrying large crosses and chanting “How beautiful is death at your doors, O our Church.”

Protesters in Damascus chant:

“How beautiful is death at your doors, O our Church.”

A powerful stand of faith and defiance after the Saint Elias Church massacre. pic.twitter.com/CvXPxKsZAk — Greco-Levantines World Wide (@GrecoLevantines) June 23, 2025

Islam is one of the leading sources of anti-Christian persecution across the globe, and Muslim terrorists kill thousands of Christians worldwide every year in addition to kidnappings, desecrations, and other violence and harassment.

Syrian Christians have faced particularly violent persecution recently, including the reported execution of 48 Christian women in a suburb of Damascus on Pentecost Sunday.

Since the start of his pontificate, Pope Leo XIV has repeatedly called for peace in the Middle East. The pontiff recently urged Christians in the Middle East, including those in Syria, to remain in their homeland, but with such attacks continuing, the presence of the Christian community in the region remains highly volatile.

