Pope Leo XIV receives No. 1 men’s tennis player Jannik Sinner at Vatican

World news organizations and social media users alike had fun with the English meaning of the athlete’s last name.

(LifeSiteNews) — Italian tennis star Jannik Sinner’s audience with Pope Leo XIV on Wednesday invited puns by world news organizations and social media users alike who had fun with the English meaning of the athlete’s last name.

“Sinner hears Pope Leo’s tennis confession,” read a tongue-in-cheek headline by Reuters.

“Sinner in the Vatican,” proclaimed the UK Guardian.

Even the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) couldn’t resist, issuing a news headline, “Pope Leo XIV Receives Sinner in Vatican City.”

The 23-year-old tennis champ, currently ranked as the world’s number one men’s singles player, was invited to the Vatican along with his parents and a delegation from the Italian Tennis Federation to meet the Pope, who has described himself as “quite the amateur tennis player.”

Sinner presented Pope Leo with one of his custom-made tennis rackets during their lighthearted meeting. Noting that the racket matched his white cassock, the Pontiff reportedly joked that he was outfitted to play at Wimbledon, which maintains a stringent all-white dress code.

When Sinner produced a tennis ball and suggested the two volley in the Vatican reception hall, the Pope looked around at the room’s lights and antiques and quipped, “We’ll break something. … Better not!”

Pope Leo XIV receives professional tennis player Jannik Sinner in the Vatican and asks for some sporting tips. The audience took place in the rooms attached to the Vatican’s Paul VI Hall, and the Pope also met with Mr. Sinner’s family and the President of the Italian Tennis… pic.twitter.com/RoYTvivEyR — Vatican News (@VaticanNews) May 14, 2025

Share











