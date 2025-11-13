Pope Leo XIV meets with ‘married’ homosexuals at Vatican

The two homosexual men, one of whom is the founder an AI company, were granted an audience with Leo as part of a delegation of Los Angeles Archbishop José Gomez.

VATICAN CITY (LifeSiteNews) — Pope Leo XIV recently met with two “married” homosexuals during a private audience.

“When Brian mentioned to the pope that we are married [sic], we both felt received with warmth and kindness,” wrote Alex Capecelatro, CEO of Josh.ai, on Facebook. He posted pictures of their audience with Leo, which they were granted as a delegation of Archbishop José Gomez of Los Angeles.

Capecelatro is “partner” to Brian D. Stevens, a philanthropist and member of the Knights of Malta despite his scandalous homosexual lifestyle. The two men are incapable of real marriage, as natural law and the perennial teaching of the Catholic Church affirm.

When Capecelatro and Stevens shared with the pope how much Father James Martin, SJ’s pro-LGBT activism “means to them,” Leo reportedly “nodded approvingly at the mention of that [so-called] ministry,” according to Letters from Leo, a website authored by a Democratic Party operative, Christopher Hale.

Hale stressed that Leo did not clarify Church teaching during the audience but appeared to accept the two homosexuals as-is.

In this audience and in other ways, Leo has tread the path of Pope Francis regarding his approach to homosexuality. For example, Leo promoted a bishop who has supported LGBT-themed liturgies to a consulting position within the Commission for Religious Relations with the Jews, the Vatican announced on October 2.

The same month, Leo appointed the pro-LGBT Cardinal Blase Cupich to the Pontifical Commission for the Vatican City State. In 2015, during the Synod of the Family, Cupich proposed a pathway for both homosexual and divorced and “remarried” couples to receive the Eucharist in accordance with their “consciences.”

Leo has also met with Fr. Martin, famed for his LGBT activism. Martin later said the “message” he took from the meeting “was that Pope Leo will be continuing with the same openness that Francis showed to [so-called] LGBTQ Catholics.”

LifeSiteNews Editor-in-Chief John-Henry Westen noted that Martin’s meeting with Leo represents “the nightmare scenario” he warned of at the commencement of the new papacy. “As I told Glenn Beck,” Westen stated, “a less bombastic pope could quietly cement a false new direction. The James Martin approach defies Christ, His Church, Scripture, and 2,000 years of tradition.”

The Catholic Church teaches that homosexual activity is mortally sinful and the homosexual inclination is “objectively disordered.”

“Homosexual acts are intrinsically disordered” and “contrary to the natural law,” states the Catechism of the Catholic Church. “Under no circumstances can they be approved.” Since homosexual acts are mortal sins, anyone who commits these sins and does not repent through the Sacrament of Confession is in danger of hell.

