Pope Leo XIV reiterates two-state solution as ‘only path’ to lasting Israel-Palestine peace

On his flight from Istanbul to Beirut, the Pontiff reaffirmed Vatican support for a two-state solution for Israel and Palestine and highlighted Turkey’s unique ‘example’ of peace.

ABOARD THE PAPAL PLANE (LifeSiteNews) — Pope Leo XIV has reiterated his support for the two-state solution in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and highlighted a central mediating role for Turkey.

During the flight from Istanbul to Beirut on November 30, Pope Leo XIV reaffirmed to journalists the Holy See’s support for the two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian war and discussed Turkey’s role in the conflicts in Gaza and Ukraine. He also suggested a possible trip to Jerusalem in 2033, on the occasion of 2,000 years since Jesus’ death and resurrection.

“The Holy See has publicly supported the two-state solution proposal for several years. We all know that at this moment Israel still does not accept this solution, but we see it as the only path that can offer a response to the conflict they continuously experience,” Leo XIV stated.

The Pope answered questions from two Turkish journalists on board. Baris Seçkin of Anadolu Ajansi asked him to speak about Turkey’s role in regional and global peace. Leo said that the country “has many qualities from this point of view,” explaining his understanding that, despite religious and ethnic differences, Turkey is a country where the Muslim majority knows how to “live in peace” alongside various Christian communities and other religious minorities.

“It is an example of what we all seek around the world,” he said, adding that dialogue with President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on peace represents a significant and noteworthy aspect of the visit.

Seyda Canepa, from the NTV network, asked for clarification on the meeting with Erdoğan and Turkey’s potential role in the two theaters of war, in Palestine and Ukraine. Canepa also recalled Turkey’s previous role in opening the grain corridor in 2022, promoted by Erdoğan together with the U.N. It was an international agreement that allowed Ukraine to export cereals through the Black Sea despite the war with Russia.

Leo said he addressed both issues during the meeting in Ankara. The Pope also explained that the Holy See maintains bilateral relations with all parties involved and considers Turkey a relevant diplomatic actor both in the Mediterranean and in the Black Sea region. The Pontiff reiterated that the two-state proposal has long been supported by the Holy See and that Ankara shares this vision.

Regarding Ukraine, “unfortunately, we have not yet seen a solution, but today there are once again concrete proposals for peace. And we hope that President Erdoğan, with his relationship with the President of Ukraine, Russia, and the United States, can help in this regard to promote dialogue, a ceasefire, and explore how to resolve this conflict, this war in Ukraine,” the Pontiff added.

Finally, the Pope touched on developments from the recent ecumenical meeting in Nicaea. He reaffirmed the importance of dialogue among the different Churches. He explained that in 2033 it will be 2,000 years since the resurrection of Christ and reported that, during the ecumenical meetings, the idea of a joint celebration was welcomed.

“We have spoken about possible future meetings,” Pope Leo said. “One would be in the year 2033, two thousand years of the Redemption, of the Resurrection of Jesus Christ, which is evidently an event that all of us Christians want to celebrate. The idea has been welcomed.” He then clarified that the formal invitation has not yet been issued and that preparations will require years of coordinated work.

