Pope Leo XIV suggests he believes Pope Francis is in heaven

The remark by the American pope has raised eyebrows and given rise to speculation of a papal canonization, though such an event is unlikely in the immediate future.

VATICAN CITY (LifeSiteNews) — Pope Leo XIV commented Sunday that he believed Pope Francis was in heaven, thus echoing a phrase employed by a prominent cardinal just prior to the conclave.

Some 200,000 people are estimated to have been present in St. Peter’s Square on Sunday for the opening Mass of Pope Leo XIV’s pontificate.

Just around a month after the death of Pope Francis, the many crowds eagerly listening to the words of his successor heard Leo attest to Francis’ presence in heaven:

During Mass, I strongly felt the spiritual presence of Pope Francis accompanying us from heaven.

In making such a remark, Leo appeared to suggest that the late pope was enjoying the Beatific Vision in heaven.

The Catholic Church teaches the necessity of praying for the souls of the dead, noting that those who die and go to purgatory – due to needing further purification of their sins – are to be remembered by the Church in prayer.

Drawing from Scripture, the Church teaches the importance not just of praying for the souls of the faithful departed, but also of offering sacrifices and penances for them. Quoting directly from St. John Chrysostom, the Church teaches:

Let us help and commemorate them. If Job’s sons were purified by their father’s sacrifice, why would we doubt that our offerings for the dead bring them some consolation? Let us not hesitate to help those who have died and to offer our prayers for them.

However, in recent decades, there has been a growing custom of describing the deceased individual as being in a “better place” or quite simply in “heaven.”

Such a practice has also led to the decline in praying for the dead, since those in heaven no longer require the assistance of prayer. As attested to by many priests, fewer and fewer Catholics remain aware of the dire importance of praying for the holy souls of the departed, believing instead that many go directly to heaven.

Leo’s Sunday comments are in line with those made by Giovanni Battista Cardinal Re during the funeral for Francis.

Re – dean of the College of Cardinals – described Francis as being able to “bless the whole world from heaven” as part of his homily:

Dear Pope Francis, we now ask you to pray for us. May you bless the Church, bless Rome, and bless the whole world from heaven as you did last Sunday from the balcony of this Basilica in a final embrace with all the people of God, but also embrace humanity that seeks the truth with a sincere heart and holds high the torch of hope.

Similar phraseology was used by Joseph Cardinal Zen during his intervention to the General Congregations of cardinals, prior to the conclave.

Indeed, Pope Francis himself made similar comments about the late Pope Benedict XVI on the first anniversary of the German pope’s death.

Delivering a post-Angelus address – just like Leo – Francis commented:

One year ago, Pope Benedict xvi ended his earthly journey, after having lovingly and wisely served the Church. We feel so much affection, gratitude and admiration for him. He blesses and accompanies us from Heaven. A round of applause for Benedict XVI!

Notwithstanding the growing trend of describing the souls of the recently deceased as being in heaven, the Church’s emphasis on praying for the dead remains.

The Council of Trent defined that “there is a Purgatory, and that the souls there detained are helped by the suffrages of the faithful, but principally by the acceptable sacrifice of the altar.”

Consequently, the council fathers urged that the true teaching of purgatory be widely taught and that the bishops ensure Masses, prayers, and works of piety are offered up for the repose of the souls of the dead.

Such a practice is not just an act of charity, but also of justice. Father Michael Monshau O.P. – a professor of liturgy and spirituality in Rome – commented that “this is an aspect of the Catholic patrimony that must not be forgotten or de-emphasized. Justice demands that our brothers and sisters in the faith who have died find in us faithful friends who acknowledge that it is indeed a good and pious thing to pray for the dead.”

Catholics are encouraged to continue to remember the repose of the soul of Pope Francis in prayer.

