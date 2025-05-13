Pope Leo XIV will ‘maintain active social media presence’ on X and Instagram

Pope Leo XIV made his first Instagram post on Tuesday, which featured over a dozen photographs and a snippet from his May 8 public address.

VATICAN CITY (LifeSiteNews) — Pope Leo XIV will “maintain an active social media presence” on official papal accounts.

A Vatican press release announced Tuesday that Leo XIV has “inherited” the nine official @Pontifex accounts on X (formerly Twitter), each published in a different language. The accounts were previously used by the late Popes Francis and Benedict XVI.

The press release added that Leo XIV’s new Instagram account is also called @Pontifex. The Pope made his first post on Tuesday, featuring over a dozen photographs and a snippet from his May 8 public address, translated into multiple languages.

As for what happens to the content posted by Pope Francis, his X posts will be archived on the official website of the Holy See, and his @Franciscus Instagram account “will remain accessible as an ‘Ad Memoriam’ commemorative archive,” according to the press release.

