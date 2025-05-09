Pope Leo XIV’s words from the balcony: Full transcript

'We must seek together how to be a missionary Church, a Church that builds bridges, dialogue, always open to receive,’ the new Pope said.

Editor’s note: Below follows the full text, translated from Italian, of the message of Pope Leo XIV to the world upon his election as Supreme Pontiff.

(LifeSiteNews) — Peace be with you all!

Beloved brothers and sisters, this is the first greeting of the Risen Christ, the Good Shepherd who gave His life for God’s flock. I, too, would like this greeting of peace to enter your hearts, to reach your families, to all people, wherever they may be, to all peoples, to all the earth. Peace be with you!

This is the peace of the Risen Christ, a disarmed peace and a disarming, humble, and persevering peace. It comes from God, God who loves us all unconditionally. We still keep in our ears that soft but always courageous voice of Pope Francis blessing Rome!

The pope blessing Rome gave his blessing to the world, to the whole world, that Easter morning. Allow me to follow up on that same blessing: God loves us, God loves you all, and evil will not prevail! We are all in God’s hands. Therefore, without fear, united hand in hand with God and each other let us go forward. We are disciples of Christ. Christ goes before us. The world needs His light. Humanity needs Him like a bridge to be reached by God and His love. Help us too, and then help each other, to build bridges, with dialogue, with encounter, uniting us all to be one people always at peace. Thank you to Pope Francis!

I also want to thank all my brother cardinals who have chosen me to be Successor of Peter and to walk together with you, as a united Church always seeking peace, justice, always trying to work as men and women faithful to Jesus Christ, without fear, to proclaim the Gospel, to be missionaries.

I am an Augustinian, a son of St. Augustine, who said, “With you I am a Christian and for you a bishop.” In this sense we can all walk together toward that homeland that God has prepared for us.

To the Church of Rome a special greeting! We must seek together how to be a missionary Church, a Church that builds bridges, dialogue, always open to receive – like this square – with open arms everyone who needs our charity, our presence, dialogue, and love.

[Translated from Spanish]: And if you will allow me a word, a greeting to everyone and especially to my dear diocese of Chiclayo, Peru, where a faithful people have accompanied their bishop, shared their faith, and have given so much, so much to continue to be the faithful Church of Jesus Christ.

To all of you, brothers and sisters from Rome, from Italy, from all over the world, we want to be a synodal Church, a Church that walks, a Church that always seeks peace, that always seeks charity, that always seeks to be close especially to those who suffer.

Today is the day of Supplication to Our Lady of Pompei. Our Mother Mary always wants to walk with us, to be close, to help us with her intercession and love.

So, I would like to pray together with you. Let us pray together for this new mission, for the whole Church, for peace in the world, and let us ask Mary, our mother, for this special grace.

Ave Maria…

