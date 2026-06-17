Pope Leo’s leaked consistory schedule does not mention ‘just war’ discussion

Reports indicate that the June consistory will focus on Pope Leo's recently released encyclical, the current 'international situation' and on synodality.

VATICAN CITY (LifeSiteNews) — A leaked confidential letter and schedule for next week’s extraordinary consistory of cardinals shows that “just war” theory, which was previously reported to be on the agenda, will not be discussed, though it appears to confirm previous reports that Magnifica Humanitas and the Synod on Synodality will be discussed.

The confidential letter and schedule for the June 26-27 consistory, first reported by the Italian blog Messainlatino and subsequently reported by Vatican journalist Diane Montagna, makes no mention of any discussion on “just war” theory despite a previously published letter from Cardinal Giovanni Battista Re, the dean of the College of Cardinals, to members of the Sacred College, suggesting that the cardinals would take time to reflect on how best to reaffirm today that the “just war” theory is now “outdated.”

The reportedly leaked document details several subjects that will be discussed and reflected on when the cardinals convene at the Vatican, including Pope Leo’s new encyclical Magnifica Humanitas, the current “international situation,” and the implementation of the Synod on Synodality.

“(T)he days of the Consistory are conceived as a time of fraternal exchange around some of the challenges that today call into question the life and mission of the Church,” the confidential letter read. “Through listening to diverse ecclesial experiences and through common dialogue, the Cardinals will be invited to offer their contribution to reflection and discernment on themes of particular pastoral and missionary relevance.”

Per the schedule, the first session of the consistory will include a shared meditation on the “international situation.” The second and third sessions will focus on the themes proposed in Magnifica Humanitas, particularly paragraphs 182-192, though there is no mention of a separate discussion of “just war” theory.

As previously reported by LifeSiteNews’ Gaetano Masciullo, a June 3 letter from Cardinal Re to the College of Cardinals, also first reported by Messainlatino, emphasized that Pope Leo wished to focus the part of the consistory discussion on “just war” theory as it has been a hotly debated topic even before the publication of Magnifica Humanitas.

READ: Pope Leo XIV’s June consistory to focus on ‘just war’ theory, synodality, encyclical- not liturgy

“In particular, we shall be invited to reflect on how best to reaffirm today that the ‘just war’ theory, which has all too often been used to justify any kind of war, is now outdated,” the cardinal dean wrote earlier this month.

The final session will focus on updates on the Synod’s implementation followed by a free dialogue among the members of the College of Cardinals with Pope Leo.

Like the consistory held in January, the first of Leo’s pontificate, the cardinals will be divided into two sets consisting of nine groups of Cardinal-Elector Ordinaries, including Nuncios and Cardinal-Electors who no longer serve as Ordinaries, and 11 groups of Cardinal-Electors serving in the Roman Curia and Non-Elector Cardinals.

Unlike the January consistory, more time has been allocated for free interventions, and each group of Roman Curia officials and non-voting Cardinals will be permitted to present its report for up to three minutes. During the first consistory, each group submitted its reports to the 267th pontiff by email.

Leo has expressed his intention to mark his pontificate with a series of regular meetings with cardinals and representatives of episcopal conferences worldwide, aimed at strengthening the collegial and synodal dimension of his ministry.

The first Extraordinary Consistory of Cardinals was held January 7-8. The topics announced in advance included synodality, mission “in the light of Evangelii Gaudium,” the liturgical question, and the relationship between local Churches and the Holy See “in light of Praedicate Evangelium.” However, only synodality and mission were actually addressed while liturgy and governance were deferred to a future, unspecified meeting.

READ: Cardinal Zen says consistory ‘hijacked’ by Pope Francis ‘henchmen’

Although liturgy was not among the subjects discussed, Cardinal Arthur Roche, Prefect of the Dicastery for Divine Worship, circulated a report defending the current restrictive discipline on the Traditional Latin Mass as set out in Pope Francis’ motu proprio Traditionis Custodes. Meanwhile, recent interventions challenging Catholic Tradition by progressive cardinals such as Marc Ouellet, Francesco Coccopalmerio, and Jean-Claude Hollerich have kept alive the debate on ecclesial jurisdiction and the relationship between the Holy See, local churches, and the laity.

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