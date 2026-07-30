Pope Leo’s ‘miracle baby’ arrested in double shooting case

Tyquan Johnson's birth was recognized as a 'miracle' by Pope Leo XIV and led to the beatification of Salvador Valera Perra.

NEWPORT NEWS, Virginia (LifeSiteNews) — Tyquan Johnson, a 19-year-old man whose birth Pope Leo XIV recognized as a “miracle,” was arrested Wednesday in connection with a double shooting in Newport, Rhode Island, according to reports.

The U.S. Marshals Service’s Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force found and apprehended Johnson in Newport News, Virginia, days after Newport (Rhode Island) Police had issued an arrest warrant for Johnson on charges of felony assault with a firearm and firing in a compact area. They are also searching for another unidentified man in connection with a double shooting in the city earlier this month.

The unidentified victims of the suspected targeted shooting, two men aged 22 and 25, sustained non-life-threatening gunshot wounds and are expected to make a full recovery.

Just over a year ago, in June 2025, Pope Leo approved the Dicastery for the Causes of Saints (DCS) decree recognizing Johnson’s 2007 birth as a “miracle” attributed to the intercession of Salvador Valera Perra, a 19th-century Spanish priest who was officially beatified back in February.

READ: Pope Leo approves beatification for priest martyred by Communists, declares US nun ‘venerable’

Per the DCS’s 2025 decree, “baby Tyquan” was born in an emergency cesarean section in Pawtucket, Rhode Island, following his pregnant mother’s hospitalization after her amniotic sac ruptured. However, the child was not breathing and doctors “did not perceive any heartbeat.” After an hour had passed with no improvement, the attending physician invoked Salvador Valera Parra, to whom he had a great devotion, asking for a miracle. Shortly after his prayer, Johnson’s heartbeat resumed without any external intervention.

The child, who was diagnosed with hypoxic-ischemic encephalopathy, spent many of his first months hospitalized. Doctors were also certain he would suffer severe developmental damage, perhaps cerebral palsy or mental retardation. However, over time, Tyquan began to show “miraculous” improvement, and eventually grew to lead a normal life.

Following Pope Leo approving the DCS’s decree, Johnson told local media that the promulgation of the miracle “changed my faith a lot because I’m destined to be in this world.”

“If God didn’t want me in this world, he would just let me die on that table. But he wanted to give me a second chance,” he said at the time.

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