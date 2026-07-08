Pope Leo’s newspaper publishes article claiming ‘there is no devil,’ original sin in Book of Genesis

L'Osservatore Romano published an article by theologian Marinella Perroni claiming Genesis contains no devil and no original sin, arguing that tradition exegesis ‘is reduced to sex.’

VATICAN CITY (LifeSiteNews) — A new essay in the Vatican newspaper L’Osservatore Romano examining the Book of Genesis argues that the narrative does not deal primarily with the devil and original sin, in contrast with the traditional interpretation.

On July 4, L’Osservatore Romano – the official newspaper of the Holy See – published an article by Italian theologian Marinella Perroni, according to whom in the Genesis narrative there is no trace of either the devil or original sin in the sense in which Christian Tradition has interpreted them. On the contrary, Perroni contends, the original text describes the “relationship between God and humanity” rather than the action of Satan or a doctrine of inherited guilt.

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The article begins by examining the opening chapters of Genesis, where God places humanity in the Garden of Eden “to cultivate it and guard it” (Genesis 2:15). Perroni noted that the biblical account presents Eden as a place of “both beauty and danger,” where human beings encounter the limits of their created condition. According to the essay, the central issue of the narrative is humanity’s desire to become “like God” by seeking access to what belongs only to the divine.

The Genesis account identifies three main figures: the serpent, the woman, and the fruit. Perroni says that the text simply refers to a fruit from a garden where all trees were described as pleasing and good for food. The serpent appears as a creature associated with deception, but the article argues that the Genesis passage itself does not identify it with Satan or a supernatural evil power.

“One of antiquity’s most poignant religious myths thus reveals, in just a few lines, both the greatness and the misery of the human being – the most extraordinary of creatures, the one closest to the divine, yet at the same time the only one burdened with the bitter awareness of not being God,” Perroni states.

“The dialogue between the snake and the woman is the first great theological discourse in the Bible,” the theologian continues. “To be like God – that is, to be able to eat from the tree of life.… It is quite beautiful that, in Eden, the woman takes on the role of the one who has the courage to enter into this desire, to claim the right to it and to discuss its limits, to help define that insurmountable boundary that separates humans from God, with no possibility of negotiation whatsoever.”

And again, she adds with great confidence that, “In the ancient biblical myth commonly called the Fall, there is no devil, no divine power to which human beings are subject.” According to Perroni, the account in Genesis 3 speaks only of the “contradiction” whereby “being of God, chosen by God, does not mean being like God. And in this lies the inexhaustible tension between humanity and the divine – there is no sin.”

To support her interpretation, the theologian notes that, “in the Bible – especially in the prophetic writings – sin is mentioned frequently, but always to condemn the people’s turning away from God’s Law, the kings’ warlike choices, the infidelity to the covenant God wished to establish with Israel. Always in relation to historical events, never with reference to Eve’s transgression.”

Anticipating the objection that scriptural books such as Wisdom or, later, the Pauline letters make explicit reference to Original Sin, the Italian theologian turns to the historical‑critical method.

“Quite late – starting around the sixth century BC – the speculation on evil spirits, common to all ancient belief systems, introduced additional elements into Jewish and Christian theology, such as the angels who rebelled against God and were cast into hell, thereby beginning to alter its original features.”

Consequently, according to Perroni, even classical angelology and demonology would be the product of mythologies.

The writer then argues that the Gospels contain mythological distortions: “This idea, however, entered Christian theology very early, as the entire New Testament tradition shows – from the accounts of Jesus’ temptations to the Book of Revelation. And the chief of the fallen angels would take on many names: devil, Satan, dragon, ancient serpent, Beelzebul.”

“Paul, for his part, echoes an interpretation of the story of the woman’s creation that evidently circulated in the Judaism of his time and that established the hierarchy of the sexes as a creaturely law,” the theologian adds. “And later, one of his disciples would intensify it (cf. 1 Timothy 2:13–15). These are the first steps of a mortgage that would weigh heavily on subsequent Christian Tradition.”

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“Thanks to a childish catechism and relentless preaching, the idea remains carved in stone that precisely there, in that first transgression – entirely attributed to the woman and her relationship with the demon – lies an original fault, a condemnation from which no human being can ever escape,” Perroni continues, adding that “feminist battles inside and outside the churches have demanded a rethinking of Eve’s role and the liberation of her figure from the burdens of guilt accumulated over millennia.”

Perroni taught New Testament theology at the Pontifical Athenaeum of Sant’Anselmo in Rome, where she served as a professor for many years. Her academic work focuses on the Gospels, Pauline literature, and the presence and role of women in the earliest Christian communities, an area in which she is considered a leading voice.

She is also a founding member and former president (2003–2013) of the Coordination of Italian Theologians, the main association of Italian female theologians, and has published extensively on biblical studies with a feminist focus, and “gender studies” in Scripture.

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