Pope postpones July trip to Africa due to health concerns

The pope’s doctors requested he postpone the trip, according to the Vatican Press Office.
Pope Francis during the global rosary for peace, May 31, 2022, in the Basilica of St. Mary Major.

Louis Knuffke
VATICAN CITY (LifeSiteNews) – The Vatican Press office announced today that Pope Francis has postponed his Apostolic Journey to the Democratic Republic of Congo and South Sudan, which was scheduled for early July, due to increased health problems. 

“At the request of his doctors,” the Press Office said, “and in order not to jeopardize the results of the therapy that he is undergoing for his knee, the Holy Father has been forced to postpone, with regret, his Apostolic Journey to the Democratic Republic of Congo and to South Sudan, planned for 2 to 7 July, to a later date to be determined.”

The Pope’s journey was going to include a visit to two cities in the Congo – Kinshasa, the capital, and the city of Goma – as well as a stop in Juba, the capital of South Sudan. A new date for the Apostolic Journey has not been determined. 

