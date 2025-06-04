Popular Apple TV+ show depicts desecration of Holy Eucharist, mocks the true presence

During a 'Your Friends and Neighbors' scene, two characters break into a Catholic church, remove sacred Hosts from the tabernacle, and consume them as a snack.

(LifeSiteNews) — A recent episode of a popular Apple TV+ show featured a sacrilegious scene mocking Our Lord’s Eucharistic presence.

Scenes from Season 1, Episode 6 of the critically acclaimed series, “Your Friends and Neighbors,” depict two characters breaking into a Catholic church. The male character played by Jon Hamm proceeds to break into the sanctuary and remove the sacred Hosts from the tabernacle, and the pair consumes them as a snack.

In another egregious scene, the male character mockingly distributes the Eucharist to the woman on the tongue and says, “I absolve you” while making the sign of the cross over her like a priest.

According to Catholic teaching and tradition, the Communion hosts used at Mass undergo transubstantiation – that is, become the Body, Blood, Soul, and Divinity of Jesus Christ, not regular food to be eaten as a “snack” like the scene depicted.

In a subsequent disturbing scene, Hamm’s character placed the ciborium, which still contained Communion hosts, on the ground as if it were trash, as the characters began engaging in sexual activity in the pew before they were interrupted by a priest entering the church yelling a profanity.

“The Apple TV show ‘Your Friends & Neighbors’ was interesting right up until they broke into a Catholic Church, took Jesus out of the tabernacle and ate the Eucharist with jam. Jon Hamm was raised Catholic and had full knowledge of that this is desecration,” X user Sara Boettcher wrote.

Mockery of Our Lord’s true presence in the Blessed Sacrament has become common in pop culture. One recent apparent mockery of the sacrament was a 2024 video that featured Democratic Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and pro-abortion filmmaker and influencer Liz Plank in which the governor fed a Dorito chip to Plank, seemingly mocking the distribution of Holy Communion.

To respectfully voice your concerns:

Apple CEO Tim Cook

Email: [email protected]

Apple Headquarters

Customer service phone number: 1-800-692-7753

