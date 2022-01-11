Popular DC priest urges bishops to be ‘pastoral’ after Pope’s ‘harsh’ crackdown on Latin Mass

Msgr. Charles Pope said he has not 'seen such language or harshness directed against any other group, in or outside of the Church,' calling the responsa 'singular and shocking.'

WASHINGTON, D.C. (LifeSiteNews) – A priest called on bishops to be pastoral while dealing with Catholics who attend the Traditional Latin Mass (TLM) in light of the Responsa ad Dubia.

Msgr. Charles Pope, writing in the National Catholic Register, reacted to the Responsa ad Dubia released by Archbishop Arthur Roche of the Congregation for Divine Worship that severely limited access to the TLM and traditional sacraments, asked the bishops to act pastorally toward Catholics attached to the TLM. Pope, a priest for the Archdiocese of Washington, D.C., says he has not “seen such language or harshness directed against any other group, in or outside of the Church,” calling the responsa “singular and shocking.”

Quoting the responsa, Msgr. Pope points out that the guidelines issued by Rome prohibits the TLM from parish settings, including banning listings of the TLM on parish bulletins or the celebration of the TLM while parishioners not attached to the older liturgy are present on church grounds. Further, the TLM cannot be said in a parish setting if another venue for the celebration of Mass is found, effectively banishing the TLM from a parish setting.

“While the good archbishop says there is no intent to marginalize Catholics devoted to the TLM, marginalization is the actual effect of such an edict,” Msgr. Pope wrote. “How is it possible to read the [responsa] as anything but as an annoyed tolerance at best, or an outright rejection at worst?” Pope added that “dissenters and even abortion activists are treated better than this.”

Pope also noted that the responsa seems to limit the canonical rights of bishops, asking whether a prefect in Rome can “deny the canonical right of a bishop to dispense with disciplinary norms for the good of the faithful,” or if a bishop should “really have to ask permission of Rome to exercise a right he already has.”

Pope maintains that bishops need to deal with the responsia with pastoral care, something that he says many bishops have done with Traditiones Custodes, the document released by Pope Francis last July limiting the celebration of the TLM.

“We can only pray for bishops to make careful, courageous and pastoral decisions that may place them in tension with the Congregation for Divine Worship,” Msgr. Pope said. Speaking about his own diocese, Pope says that “we decided decades ago that the best policy was to incorporate the TLM into certain approved parish settings. We did not think it was healthy or wise to seclude traditional Catholics in specialized churches.” Noting the size of the Archdiocese of Washington and other larger dioceses, Pope says that “a [non-parish] setting may not be feasible to adequately supply the needed sites to assist the faithful.”

Vatican II and the Liturgy

Msgr. Pope noted in his op-ed that some older Catholics tend to couple the discussion about the liturgy with the Second Vatican Council. Speaking about the NO, Pope said “the Mass that came forth in 1970 went beyond what the Council Fathers envisioned – in fact, the TLM looks a lot more like what the Council spoke of than the ordinary form that we have today.” “It is simplistic and wrong to identify the current form of the Mass with Vatican II or to claim that those who love the TLM thereby reject the Council,” Msgr. Pope concluded.

He also suggested that those debating the topic of Vatican II and the liturgy would “do well to study that period and ponder what was authentic and what may have strayed from what the Council Fathers set forth.”

