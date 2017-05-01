Popular homeschooling resource quietly promotes LGBT to children

NewsFamily, Homosexuality

MOUNTAIN VIEW, California, May 1, 2017 (LifeSiteNews) — The LGBT agenda has subtly wormed its way into online instructional videos that are popular with homeschooled, private and public students.

Some of Khan Academy’s free offerings are laced with a politically correct view of homosexuality. Math, English and other subjects may seem morally neutral, but they are be used to promote ideas and worldviews having nothing to do with Math or English.

Here is an English "problem" on a Khan Academy session:

The lesson is on "Irregular Plural Pronouns: from 'f' to 'ves.'" The unsuspecting student is told to "Choose the correct plural pronoun to use in this sentence:

'Brittany and Sofia went to lunch with their _____ every Saturday.'"

Khan Academy's “correct” answer reveals the gay agenda behind the English "problem":

The only choices are "wifes" or "wives."

"The LGBTQ agenda is forcing recognition of same-sex marriage and transgenderism in core courses of our public education system," Arthur Schaper of California Mass Resistance told LifeSiteNews.

Salman Khan’s educational enterprise started with personal phone calls to help his young cousin overcome her struggles learning mathematics. Now it has grown into a multimillion dollar online academy seeking to revolutionize education around the world.

Khan supplemented tutoring phone calls to his cousin with helpful math videos, which she came to prefer over their phone tutoring. Soon he made educational videos for some of his other cousins and then began posting them online for anyone.

Khan's free instructional videos caught on, to say the least.

In 2006, the man with multiple degrees from MIT and Harvard founded Khan Academy. Khan Academy seeks through its short online videos to make education on all topics easier, clearer, and allow for individual progress. Its motto is "a free, world-class education for anyone, anywhere."

His videos are being used by public and private schools to help students learn at their own pace. Using a video, kids can go back over a topic if they didn't understand it the first time, and likewise they can fast-forward through concepts they have already mastered.

In 2010, the 501(c)(3) non-profit received $1.5 million from Bill Gates and $2 million from Google. Since then, AT&T and other corporations have poured money into Khan Academy, including $9 million from Gates, $4 million from the Broad Foundation, $5 million from the O'Sullivan Foundation, $3 million from Netflix founder Reed Hastings, and millions more from various foundations.

But with success comes responsibility. And with so many corporate and private investors come expectations to follow various ulterior agendas.

"This is proof once again that the gay agenda has never been about assuring equality for all," Schaper charged. "It's about imposing a destructive agenda on our culture and our society, and is determined to undermine Judeo-Christian values and the United States as a whole. It is anti-family, anti-life, and anti-biology."

Today in the Western world, the LGBT agenda is integrated into schools, company policies, and government programs.

"The long-term goal to indoctrinate children has been to normalize these destructive behaviors so that these children as adults will not only accept homosexuality and transgenderism as normal parts of life but fight to ensure their protection," Schaper told LifeSiteNews.

But Schaper holds out hope. "In my view, this elementary academic approach to imposing LGBTQ views onto children will backfire," he predicted. "The younger generation — Generation Z, born on or after 1998 — is resisting this rigid secularization. Turning the whole LGBTQ agenda into a set of dry homework assignments will only further de-legitimize the movement."

"Even in ultra-liberal San Francisco, private schools are outpacing government-run public schools, and one can assume that private Catholic or secular education is not going to dabble in social engineering," Schaper hopes. "After all, parents expect their children to learn key subjects and succeed in life, not turn into unemployed social justice warriors for the homosexual-transgender lobby."