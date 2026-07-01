Popular TikTok tarot card reader announces conversion to Christianity

Alexandra Ashcroft, whose tarot card account had almost a million followers, deleted all her new age content to start fresh with Christ-focused content.

(LifeSiteNews) — A popular online tarot card reader abandoned her new-age practices and “WitchTok” niche to follow Christ.

Alexandra Ashcroft, a Scotland-based influencer who was known on TikTok as “Alex Reads Tarot,” posted a video last week announcing that she is now a Christian. Her social media account, which attracted almost a million followers, has been completely wiped clean of tarot content and is now replaced with a few videos discussing her new spiritual journey.

“Over the past nearly a year, my faith has become the most important thing in my life,” Ashcroft said in the video announcing her conversion. “Through that journey, I’ve spent a lot of time reflecting, questioning, praying, and trying to understand my faith more and where God was starting to lead me. Truthfully, if you’d have told me a couple of years ago that I’d be sitting here making this video, I probably wouldn’t have believed you.”

She stressed that her transformation has been gradual and that she has “wrestled with what to do next.”

“I built my life around this,” said Ashcroft, referring to her tarot readings. “But over the past nearly a year, something has begun to change in me. And as my faith grew, I began to find myself wrestling with questions that I couldn’t quite ignore.”

She shared that “for a long time” she hoped that she could “somehow reconcile” tarot cards with Christianity, and that she could continue her new age practices. During this time, she carried on with her tarot readings.

“But the more I prayed, the more that I reflected and sought God, the more that I realized I couldn’t ignore where this journey was leading me,” said Ashcroft, going on to clarify that she would discontinue her tarot readings and content.

“I don’t know exactly what comes next for me, but what I do know is that Jesus Christ has saved my life, and I can no longer ignore that reality,” she said.

This video has since been deleted along with her old account but has been saved and reposted by other social media accounts.

Ashcroft began posting on Tuesday with her new TikTok account that uses the handle “@AlexCourageInChrist.” Her first video was a reflection on the crucifixion of Christ.

A second video, which included an exhortation to seek wisdom and understanding from God, was heavily criticized by her former followers. Some suggested she was posting Christian content only for money. She has also received words of encouragement and support, including from fellow former tarot card readers.

Along with deleting her new age content, Ashcroft has closed her Etsy shop that had racked up more than 27,000 sales.

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