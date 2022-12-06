Porn addiction is an ‘opening to the demonic’: exorcist

Msgr. Stephen Rossetti’s condemnation of pornography stands in contrast to a German priest’s high praise of the material for those who are married as well as for priests and religious.

(LifeSiteNews) — An American priest and exorcist has warned that pornography can open souls to demonic activity, in contrast to recent comments made by a German priest praising the “benefits” of the evil medium.

“A pornography addiction, like any serious sin, is an opening to the demonic,” Msgr. Stephen Rossetti, an exorcist for the Archdiocese of Washington, said in an interview with Catholic News Agency last week.

“It is never a good thing to exploit people as sexual objects, which the porn industry does,” Rossetti stated, adding, “A porn habit can be an open door to escalating sexual dysfunction.”

Msgr. Rossetti, a priest of the Diocese of Syracuse, has worked for over 15 years as an exorcist in Washington, D.C. He is the president and founder of the St. Michael Center For Spiritual Renewal as well as a licensed psychologist with 30 years’ experience working in psychological treatment and spiritual renewal for priests and religious, according to the Center’s own website. Rossetti both trains exorcists and has himself led hundreds of exorcisms and deliverance sessions.

Rossetti’s condemnation of pornography as an opening to the demonic stands in contrast to a German priest’s high praise of the material for those who are married as well as for priests and religious.

Fr. Hermann Backhaus, a priest and psychologist, claimed that pornography could have positive effects within a marriage.

“There are positive effects of explicit sexuality in relation to the couple,” he alleged, such as “making their love life become more alive.”

The priest claimed that for celibate people, “the consumption of explicit sexual representations can have a relieving effect, it can’t be denied.”

He said that “the clergy, religious, and other people at the service of the Church generally have experience with pornography,” adding, “as a psychologist, I do not judge or condemn porn consumption.”

Pope Francis omitted the essential step of repentance for sin to worthily receive the Eucharist.

Pope Francis is thereby allowing the faithful to eat and drink condemnation on themselves, should they receive Holy Communion unworthily

Pope Francis is supporting moral relativism, eradicating the clear distinction between good and evil

Pope Francis is eradicating the need for the Sacrament of Confession

Pope Francis is damaging the teaching office of the Church by sowing doubt and division among faithful Catholics But there is a way to stop Pope Francis' modernist attack and defend the true Catholic teaching on Holy Communion. Catholics everywhere must renounce Pope Francis' heresy and uphold the truth: only Baptized Catholics in the state of grace, and therefore free of mortal sin, can receive Holy Communion* . For those in mortal sin, repentance and absolution must first be sought in the Sacrament of Confession before receiving the Eucharist*. Pope Francis' statement would mislead many souls, which is why we need your help today to stand with Bishop Strickland, Fr. Altman, Bishop Schneider, and more. TELL POPE FRANCIS: HOLY COMMUNION CAN ONLY BE RECEIVED IN THE STATE OF GRACE! The growing list of faithful Catholics who are standing for the truth and bravely resisting Pope Francis' attempt to dilute the Church's moral authority is only growing. This is great news, but the news can't simply stop with you. You must join the growing list of supporters to but a STOP to Pope Francis' heresy . WATCH : LifeSiteNews' co-CEO and Editor-in-Chief, John-Henry Westen, fully breaks down the growing list of faithful Catholics choosing to resist Pope Francis' attack on the faith. Stand with these faithful Catholics: Bishop Joseph E. Strickland, Bishop André Gracida, Bishop Athanasius Schneider, Bishop Robert Mutsaerts, Father Gerald E. Murray, Father James Altman, Father John Lovell, Professor Claudio Pierantoni, Dr. John Lamont, Dr. Peter Kwasniewski, Professor Anna Silvas, Dr. Anthony Esolen, Professor John Rist, Professor Paolo Pasqualucci, Julia Meloni, George Neumayr, and LifeSite’s John-Henry Westen. *However, if a Catholic is unable to attend Confession but has a grave reason for receiving the Eucharist (such as a priest who may be required to celebrate Mass at a given time but who is unable to go to Confession), such a person must be confident to the best of his ability that he have perfect contrition for any mortal sins that he may have committed before receiving Holy Communion in an exceptional situation.



Backhaus was asked about Pope Francis’ recent comments condemning pornography in an address to seminarians, in which the Pope said that “[p]riests and nuns also have the vice of porn on the web. Beware: the devil enters from there and weakens the soul.” In response the priest psychologist stated that “to bring the devil in connection with pornography is a very strong statement. I don’t know if Francis is not rather working against his intention than promoting it.”

In contrast to Backhaus’ assessment of the sexual addiction, Rossetti affirmed the destructive effects of pornography on marriages, individuals, and society at large. “A pornography addiction can destroy marriages,” he declared. “A porn addiction can distort a person’s sexuality,” and “not only seriously harms the user, it supports a billion-dollar industry that exploits people, especially women and children.”

The Catholic Church universally condemns all forms of pornography in no uncertain terms. The Catechism of the Catholic Church states the following on the matter:

Pornography consists in removing real or simulated sexual acts from the intimacy of the partners, in order to display them deliberately to third parties. It offends against chastity because it perverts the conjugal act, the intimate giving of spouses to each other. It does grave injury to the dignity of its participants (actors, vendors, the public) since each one becomes an object of base pleasure and illicit profit for others. It immerses all who are involved in the illusion of a fantasy world. It is a grave offense. Civil authorities should prevent the production and distribution of pornographic materials. (CCC 2354)

In the Gospel, Christ Himself unequivocally declares, “You have heard that it was said to the ancients, ‘Thou shalt not commit adultery.’ But I say to you that anyone who so much as looks with lust at a woman has already committed adultery with her in his heart.” Then doubling down on the necessity of avoiding even the occasion of sin, Christ declares, “So if thy right eye is an occasion of sin to thee, pluck it out and cast it from thee. For it is better for thee that one of thy members should perish than that thy whole body should be thrown into hell.” (Mt 5:27-29)

Similarly, it is not merely external chastity that Our Lord demands of His disciples, but interior purity of heart, promising, “Blessed are the clean of heart, for they shall see God.” (Mt 5:8)

