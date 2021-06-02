‘Porn is leading to the enslavement’ of young people: Canadian MP

June 2, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) — In the latest episode of The Van Maren Show, Canadian Conservative MP Arnold Viersen joins Jonathon to discuss how he is combatting internet porn, digital sexual abuse, and human and child trafficking in Canada. He describes how there is a growing bipartisan coalition inside the Canadian Parliament to fight and solve these issues.

Viersen highlights how Canada has some of the highest numbers of digital porn usage, especially among youth. He points out that “85% of 15 to 35 year-old males are viewing pornography on a weekly basis.” The parliamentarian says that this has led to the “normalization” of porn in the country, that is violent and abusive to children and women.

Viersen talks about how he has seen the movement to combat online sexual violence grow in recent years, and it has become largely politically bipartisan. He mentions that “one of the big issues that all of them seem to have in common is combating human trafficking.”

Together with members from the Liberal, NDP, and Conservative parties, as well as independents, Viersenn formed the All Party Parliamentary Group to End Modern Slavery, aiming to fight human trafficking.

Viersen is also taking action to fight Pornhub, the largest distributor of pornography. The companz is based in Canada. The Alberta MP says that late last year, The New York Times exposed that Pornhub is home to millions of videos depicting child sexual abuse and trafficking. He states that his coalition in Parliament is focused on stopping Canada from being the “headquarters of the largest porn company in the world.”

Lastly, Viersen vows that with “the consumption of porn leading to the enslavement of many young people” in Canada, he will continue to campaign against pornography and its connections to human trafficking.

The Van Maren Show is hosted on numerous platforms, including Spotify, SoundCloud, YouTube, iTunes, and Google Play.

For a full listing of episodes, and to subscribe to various channels, visit our Acast webpage here.

To receive weekly emails when a new episode is uploaded, subscribe below: