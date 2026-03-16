Pornographic LGBT art displayed publicly after winning Canada’s top award

An art gallery in Saskatchewan is exhibiting the 2025 Governor General’s Award winner in Visual and Media Arts that shows graphic sex acts, naked bodies and full-on exposure of genitals.

WARNING: Please be advised of the graphic content in this story.

( LifeSiteNews ) — A Canadian art gallery is warning those who enter to be aware of an LGBT pornographic art piece on display because the Governor General gave it the nation’s top award.

Located in Regina, Saskatchewan, the MacKenzie Art Gallery is hosting Bruce LaBruce’s work, which is about as family unfriendly as possible. It shows large photos showcasing graphic gay sex acts, naked bodies of so-called transgender people, and full-on exposure of genitals.

The work is in the main gallery but contained inside its own small room. Warnings have been placed outside of the exhibit as well.

LaBruce, based in Toronto, is a filmmaker as well as a writer who is known for his scandalous and provocative work.

His exhibit won the 2025 Governor General’s Awards in Visual and Media Arts.

LaBruce has said that he has gone “back and forth” working for “porn companies and then making features in Canada that get, you know, funding from the government.’

His award brought him $25,000 along with a medallion.

Last year, the Regina art gallery hosted a masterclass with LaBruce in partnership with the Regina Public Library, which had a public screening of his pornographic movie.

The City of Regina gives funds to the art gallery. Earlier this year during a budget debate, the city approved funding of $300,000 a year.

Canada’s federal government has continued to fund radical LGBT groups. Indeed, the Liberal government’s 2025-2026 budget includes millions more in taxpayer money for “SLGBTQI+ communities” and “gender” equality as well as abortion funding.

As reported by LifeSiteNews, Carney has a daughter who identifies as “non-binary.” Since 2015, the Liberal government, first under Justin Trudeau and now under Mark Carney, has a history of promoting anti-life and anti-family agendas, including abortion and LGBT-related efforts.

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