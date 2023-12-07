Pornography sites are targeting kids, straight men with homosexual and trans content: undercover report

Daily Wire podcaster Michael Knowles called the revelations ‘horrifying,’ and said the staffers involved ‘should be prosecuted for it.’

MONTREAL (LifeSiteNews) — Children and straight men are being encouraged to explore “gay” and “transgender” sexual identities through “mainstream” pornography, staff members of the pornography giant Aylo, which owns Pornhub, said in undercover interviews.

In the latest installment of a series of undercover videos released to social media by reporter Arden Young with investigative journalism outfit Sound Investigations, two top Aylo (formerly Mindgeek) employees said pornography has “educational elements to it,” can help children as young as 12 explore their sexual identity and gender, and that homosexual and transgender pornography is now being pushed to straight men to “convert” them.

NEW UNDERCOVER VID P*rnhub Parent Aylo Employee: Kids “Will Find Their Kink” on Aylo P*rn Site Aylo Writer: 12-Year-Olds Watching TransAngels P*rn “Probably Helps a Lot” “Need to Push Stuff That’s Less Accepted… Get More Men, Straight Men, in on [Gay & Trans P*rn], Too” pic.twitter.com/waHorfbWlE — Arden Young (@arden_young_) December 6, 2023

“Let’s say you’re 12 years old,” Aylo senior “script writer” Dillon Rice said in a recorded conversation with the undercover reporter. “You’re still figuring out your sexuality. Maybe even your gender. Wouldn’t it be helpful to see not a celebration but just like maybe a normalization of something that you think is what you want? You know? Probably helps a lot.”

He said Aylo sites are working to expand exposure to divergent sexual behavior, including transgender and homosexual activities.

He said the sites are working to bring homosexual and transgender pornography into more “mainstream, vanilla content,” adding that, as a scriptwriter creating content geared toward straight men, “You try to push the envelope as much as you can, and be like, ‘OK, can I hint at ‘bi’ content here? … What if we brought a trans talent onto the site?”

“And you kind of like, take those risks to try and broaden it a little more,” Rice said. “You’re always trying to push a little further.”

In a separate interview, Rice said that another Aylo pornography site has already “done a lot to explore kind of every mainstream thing” and that “what they need to do now is, they need to push stuff that’s less accepted.”

Examples suggested by Rice were “putting a trans male or a trans female in a scene.”

“You wouldn’t get that in a normal, mainstream site. So test it out. See if you get a bigger audience with it.,” he said. “See if you can convert somebody, right?”

“Bi[sexual] stuff is usually marketed towards women,” Rice added. “But they also want to try to get more men, straight men, in on it, too.”

Sylvain Fernandez, identified as a production coordinator for sites under the Aylo umbrella, told the undercover reporter he began looking at pornography at around 11 years old and said he’s “sure” that children visit a particular homosexual pornography site. He also said there are “so many educational aspects to” Pornhub, “especially with boys.”

A Common Sense Media report released earlier this year found “73% of teen respondents aged 13 to 17 have watched pornography online — and more than half (54%) reported first seeing pornography by the time they reached the age of 13.” Another study found that “10% of pornography views are by children under the age of 10.”

In a December 6 episode in which he interviewed Sound Investigations reporter Arden Young, Daily Wire podcaster Michael Knowles said there were “two major discoveries” in the video report.

“One, they know that kids are looking at their content. They’re totally fine with it, it obviously helps their business model,” Knowles said. “We all knew that.”

“The second discovery, to me, is the most shocking. Senior scriptwriter here, at the biggest porn company on earth, saying. yeah, we’re trying to ‘convert’ straight guys into looking at gay porn, or trans porn,” he said. “I can’t believe they’re admitting this.”

“That was probably one of the last things I was expecting him to say,” Young said. “Like you saw, he even viewed kids viewing porn as a positive thing.”

Knowles called the revelations “horrifying” and said the staffers involved “should be prosecuted for it.”

The Catholic podcaster and author said the substance of the video report calls for a political push to crack down on the pornographers, and for ordinary Americans to stop consuming the product.

“Stop looking at porn, if for no other reason than the senior writers here are saying they want to make you gay and trans,” he said.

The new video report comes after earlier reporting suggesting that rapists and traffickers are using a major “loophole” in major pornography site Pornhub’s verification process to circumvent government regulation and turn a profit.

As LifeSiteNews reported, an Aylo staffer said that Pornhub allows anyone to upload content to the site as long as they submit a valid form of identification like a driver’s license, but the photo ID often cannot be used to effectively verify the identities of the people engaged in the explicit content since it’s common practice for their faces to be entirely concealed.

He said the discrepancy enables uploaders to use content involving other people, including unwilling participants like victims of rape and human trafficking.

Pornhub is a currently facing class-action lawsuit by sexual abuse victims whose assaults were recorded and trafficked on the site.

Last year, Mindgeek (now Aylo) CEO Feras Antoon and COO David Tassillo resigned from their positions after news broke that Pornhub had hosted “sexually explicit nonconsensual videos — including those with children — for years,” Variety reported.

Pornhub has also been forced to quit doing business this year in a number of Republican-led states, including Utah, due to age-verification laws that require pornography sites to verify that viewers are over age 18.

Pornography, which the Catholic Church teaches “offends against chastity because it perverts the conjugal act” and “does grave injury to the dignity of its participants,” has also been shown to warp the neural pathways of children and adults, contribute to divorce, facilitate the international sex-trafficking industry, and trigger sexual dysfunction and gender confusion.

