Portuguese bishops say they are in ‘full communion’ with Pope Francis on blessings for same-sex ‘couples’

The Portuguese bishops’ conference welcomed the Vatican’s declaration on blessings of same-sex ‘couples’ as including ‘all in the Church.’

FATIMA, Portugal (LifeSiteNews) — The bishops of Portugal have weighed in on the Vatican’s declaration on blessing same-sex “couples,” stating they are in “full communion” with Pope Francis on the matter.

In a short January 9 statement from the Permanent Council of the Episcopal Conference of Portugal (CEP), the bishops expressed their satisfaction with the declaration Fiducia supplicans from the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith permitting blessings for same-sex “couples,” which they wrote “does not alter the Church’s doctrine on marriage.”

As a result, “the Permanent Council recognizes the welcome of all in the Church and expresses the full communion of the Portuguese bishops with the Holy Father.”

