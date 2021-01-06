Portuguese mother, 41, dies two days after taking Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine

LifeSiteNews is facing increasing censorship. Click HERE to sign up to receive emails when we add to our video library.

PORTO, Portugal, January 6, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) — A Portuguese health care worker and mother-of-two died two days after receiving the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

Sonia Acevedo, 41, was inflicted with “sudden death” on New Year’s Day, following her vaccination which happened on December 30th. An autopsy is expected very soon, the Daily Mail reports.

Acevedo, who worked in pediatrics at the Portuguese Institute of Oncology in Porto, did not experience any immediate side-effects to the vaccine, beyond the “normal” soreness in the area where she received the shot.

Her father, Abilio Acevedo, said she was quite healthy, and “hadn’t had any health problems.”

“She had the Covid-19 vaccine but she didn’t have any symptoms,” he said. “I don't know what happened. I just want answers … I want to know what led to my daughter’s death.”

Ms. Acevedo’s employer, for whom she had worked the past ten years, confirmed she had been vaccinated on December 30 and stated they had not been notified of any “undesirable effect” to the shot in her case. They also expressed their “sincere regret to family and friends in the certainty that this loss is also felt here.”

Her employer added, “The explanation of the cause of death will follow the usual procedures in these circumstances.”

The death of Ms. Acevedo comes in the wake of many concerns regarding these vaccines, which have been rushed through the process of development, testing, approval and now distribution, with a new “messenger RNA” technology, no industry-standard animal trials, nor any sufficient studies on long-term effects.

Indeed, in early December, a former vice president and Chief Scientist at Pfizer, Dr. Michael Yeadon, petitioned for the halting of all testing of coronavirus vaccine candidates in Europe due to the significant safety concerns of a growing number of renowned scientists.

These concerns included, “allergic” and “potentially fatal reactions,” risks that these vaccines may cause infertility in women, result in an increased vulnerability to the virus, and present unacceptable dangers of long-term effects due to a lack of proper testing.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration also drew up a document this fall listing the possible side-effects from a COVID-19 vaccine, including strokes, encephalitis, auto-immune disease, birth defects, Kawasaki disease and death.

Present reports reveal that hundreds of individuals injected with these vaccines have been admitted to the hospital while high rates of health care workers continue refusing to receive them.

LifeSiteNews has produced an extensive COVID-19 vaccines resources page. View it here.

