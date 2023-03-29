Potential Trump indictment delayed again with grand jury going on break for a month

Efforts by George Soros-backed prosecutor Alvin Bragg and a Manhattan grand jury to pursue an indictment against the former president appear to have lost steam.

NEW YORK (LifeSiteNews) — The Manhattan grand jury that was expected to hand down an indictment of former U.S. President Donald Trump on charges related to an alleged hush money payout to pornographic “actress” Stormy Daniels will take a pre-scheduled monthlong break, further putting off Trump’s potential prosecution.

According to Politico, “The break would push any indictment of the former president to late April at the earliest, although it is possible that the grand jury’s schedule could change.”

The outlet noted that the jury could be called back by the district attorney if needed.

News of the delay comes after Trump stunned the nation on March 18 by suggesting he would be arrested the following Tuesday on charges related to alleged hush money payments made to pornography “actress” Stephanie Clifford, known as “Stormy Daniels” during his 2016 presidential campaign.

READ: Former President Donald Trump says he will be arrested Tuesday

Trump’s then-lawyer Michael Cohen reportedly gave Clifford $130,000 during the campaign to keep quiet about an affair she and Trump allegedly had a decade prior. Trump has denied that the affair ever took place, and even Clifford said in 2018 that the affair had never occurred, though she later doubled back again.

Though now accusing Trump of orchestrating the payoff, Cohen previously said Trump didn’t reimburse him for the payment to Clifford, according to a 2018 letter obtained by The Daily Mail.

Despite the thin evidence, George Soros-backed Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg has reportedly been attempting to prosecute Trump by utilizing an unprecedented legal theory that would turn a potential misdemeanor for falsification of business records into a felony campaign finance violation.

Republican Reps. Jim Jordan, Bryan Steil and James Comer blasted the alleged prosecutorial strategy in a March 20 letter to Bragg’s office, denouncing the anticipated indictment effort as an “unprecedented abuse of prosecutorial authority.”

“This indictment comes after years of your office searching for a basis — any basis — on which to bring charges, ultimately settling on a novel legal theory untested anywhere in the country and one that federal authorities declined to pursue,” the Republicans argued in the letter.

RELATED:

‘Politically motivated’: Rep. Jim Jordan demands answers from DA allegedly pursuing Trump arrest

Share











