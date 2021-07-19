‘Potential variant factories:’ Doctor on CNN blames unvaccinated for COVID-19 variants

LifeSiteNews has produced an extensive COVID-19 vaccines resources page. View it here.

July 19, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) — A doctor and professor of preventive medicine told CNN earlier this month that unvaccinated Americans are “potential variant factories,” insinuating that Americans who haven’t gotten the jab are responsible for the COVID-19 variants that allegedly threaten even “fully vaccinated” people.

“Unvaccinated people are potential variant factories,” said Dr. William Schaffner, who is a professor in the Division of Infectious Diseases at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

“The more unvaccinated people there are, the more opportunities for the virus to multiply," Schaffner told CNN, adding that "[w]hen it does, it mutates, and it could throw off a variant mutation that is even more serious down the road."

Schaffner’s comments came just days before July 4, by which time the Biden administration had hoped to vaccinate 70 percent of the U.S. population. Despite falling short of that goal, the CDC reported at the time that 67 percent of adult Americans had received at least one dose of the injection, with 47 percent having taken both doses.

Schaffner’s remarks contribute to the narrative that the alleged proliferation of new coronavirus variants ought to prod the vast majority of Americans to take the experimental drug.

According to CNN, “Unvaccinated people do more than merely risk their own health. They’re also a risk to everyone if they become infected with coronavirus.”

Amid a general drying up of interest in the Moderna, Pfizer, and Johnson & Johnson drugs, public health officials, members of the media, and the White House have used the allegedly rising numbers of cases linked to the so-called “Delta variant” to urge Americans to get the shot, saying higher percentages are needed to attain “herd immunity.”

“The current vaccines protect well against all the variants so far, but that could change at any moment,” CNN claimed. “That's why doctors and public health officials want more people to get vaccinated.”

Dr. Paul Offit, the director of the Vaccine Education Center at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia and a member of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s vaccine advisory committee, said 80 percent of the U.S. population will need to get the jab before winter to prevent a surge.

It is unclear whether Offit was including children in his estimate of the percentage of the total population that must get the jab.

To date, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) does not recommend COVID-19 injections for children under age 12, yet young children age 11 and under make up about 15 percent of the overall U.S. population, accounting for roughly 48 million of America’s 328.6 million citizens.

Dr. Philip Landrigan, a pediatrician and immunologist at Boston College, told CNN that “[a]ll it takes is one mutation in one person,” asserting that every American must take the shot to prevent continued outbreaks.

Likewise, Dr. Jonathan Reiner, a professor of medicine and surgery at George Washington University, issued a warning to young people — who bear statistically low risk of serious injury or death from COVID-19 — saying that "[p]eople will continue to die until we vaccinate everybody.”

Reiner said taking the experimental shot is "the ticket to get your life back.”